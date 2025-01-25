Best Online Sports Betting Sites Texas – Top 10 TX Sportsbooks (2025 Update)

Whether you want to back the Houston Rockets, Dallas Cowboys, or your local college team, our list of the best online sports betting sites in Texas is exactly what you need.

Each of these sportsbooks delivers competitive odds, lots of markets, and juicy bonuses that allow you to spend less and bet more.

The best online sportsbook for Texas residents is BetWhale, but you should also stick around to see what the rest of the field has to offer.

Let’s dive in!

Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Texas

BetWhale: Best overall

BetOnline: Top NFL odds

BetUS: Best for crypto betting

Bovada: Largest variety of markets

Everygame: Extensive live betting tools

Betanysports: Good cashback bonus

Sportsbetting.ag: Best for esports betting

XBet: Excellent racing odds

MyBookie: Best for horse racing

BUSR: Up to $2,500 bonus

1. BetWhale – Best Online Sports Betting Site in Texas Overall

Pros:

Generous 150% deposit match bonus

9 crypto deposit methods supported

50% deposit boost available every day

E-wallets also accepted

Extensive array of eSports markets

Cons:

High bonus minimum deposit of $50

Website layout could be improved

For many Texas players, BetWhale has quickly become a go-to choice, proving that even a newer platform can outshine the competition with its great offerings.

Sports Betting Variety: 5/5

We found BetWhale to be a particularly good sports betting site for eSports. It offers markets on over 15 eSports, including Crossfire and Rainbow 6. It’s even possible to bet on professional GeoGuessr, which is super rare for a sports betting site.

That’s not to say it doesn’t cover real world sports well though. Texas sports betting fans can still bet extensively on the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Stars, the San Antonio Spurs and all their other favorite teams. Each pro and college game has a lot of different markets to choose from.

Online Sports Bonus: 4.9/5

You’ll find one of the very best welcome bonuses in Texas at BetWhale. They’re offering a 150% deposit match to all new players using the promo code THEBOOST.

And despite the generous size of this bonus, the rollover is still very reasonable at 10x. It shouldn’t take too long to play through that.

The only downside to this offer is that you’ll need to put down at least $50 in order to trigger it. This minimum deposit is a little on the high side for us.

Moreover, players can get a 50% deposit match every day. This is one of the best sports reload offers we’ve ever seen.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

We were pleased to see that BetWhale offers a strong list of 9 crypto payment method options at. These include Bitcoin, Tether and Dogecoin, and most of them require a fair minimum deposit of $20.

Payouts are typically processed in around 24 hours here as well, so you’ll never have to wait too long to see your winnings.

It’s also possible to pay with VISA, PayPal, Neosurf and a few other banking options if you prefer to deposit with USD. And should you run into any issues, it’s possible to get quick help over the phone if you need it, which we love to see.

Mobile Sports Betting: 4.9/5

You can get access to some pretty strong live betting tools, bet builders and more through the BetWhale mobile site. It’s highly functional and easy to use right off the bat as a result of an intuitive layout.

We do feel that BetWhale could benefit from a bit of a visual redesign though. Despite only being opened in the last year, it feels a little dated. You’ll need to be able to look past this in order to sign up here.

2. BetOnline – Best Online Sports Betting Site in Texas for NFL Odds

Pros:

30+ sports categories

$250 worth of bonus bets

Comprehensive football coverage

Accepts 18 forms of crypto

Stellar mobile interface

Cons:

Credit card deposit fee

Not so many eWallet options

BetOnline keeps players occupied with 30+ sports categories, but its popularity stems from its comprehensive coverage of all football betting events and the $250 worth of bonus bets you get upon signing up.

Sports Betting Variety: 4.9/5

Like our top pick, BetOnline showers players with seemingly endless variety. You can explore 30+ sports categories and a handful of novelty markets here!

Baseball, basketball, football, golf, boxing, tennis, and hockey are some of their most popular selections.

Players wishing to broaden their horizons can wager on rugby, Aussie Rules football, e-sports, table tennis, snooker, and even lacrosse. Of course, they have a full roster of college sports.

If you’re feeling extra frisky, you can bet on international politics, TV drama, lottery draws, and stock market happenings.

Want our advice? Their long-term NFL futures are always a great place to look for valuable odds!

Online Sports Bonus: 4.7/5

BetOnline welcomes new players with promo code “FREE250”. Upon making their first deposit, new sign-ups will receive $250 worth of bonus bets.

You’ll have 30 days to satisfy the 10x wagering requirement, which is one of the lowest we’ve seen throughout the industry.

You can explore 30+ sports categories with your bonus bet credits, but horse racing and live betting remain off-limits with an active bonus.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

You can use all major debit and credit cards, a bank transfer, MoneyGram, and 18 forms of crypto to deposit funds with BetOnline.

This crypto variety easily makes it one of the best Bitcoin casinos.

Aside from BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, and USDT, they accept lesser-known coins like Avalanche and Cardano.

Card players can deposit a minimum of $25 to get started, but this minimum drops to $20 for crypto gamblers.

Still, their 10% credit card deposit fee is borderline mandatory unless you have some Bitcoin stashed away.

On the bright side, all crypto deposits and payouts are fee-free and instantly delivered! You can request between $20 and $100,000 per withdrawal.

Mobile Sports Betting: 4.8/5

BetOnline is another shining example of how it’s possible to teach an old dog new tricks.

They initially launched in 2004, but they’ve kept up with modern technological advances. Their entire website and sportsbook are fully optimized for smaller screens, tablets, and computers.

Everything is laid out neatly, and their most popular lines are clearly visible on the homepage.

You won’t have any trouble finding novelty categories, creating unique bets, or browsing through betting categories!

3. BetUS – Best Site for Crypto Sports Betting in Texas Online

Pros:

29+ sports categories

Welcome bonuses up to $3,125

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

Phone, chat + email support

Butter-smooth mobile interface

Cons:

$100 deposit required for bonus

Site design feels a little dated

BetUS, launched in 1994, has proudly held the title of “America’s Favorite Sportsbook” for nearly three decades. Despite its long history, BetUS has stayed fresh and forward-thinking, now standing out as one of the top crypto sportsbooks.

Sports Betting Variety: 4.7/5

Whether you’re betting on the Dallas Stars, Texas Tech, or Houston Rockets, BetUS has it all (and then some).

Our experts came across hundreds of betting markets across 29+ popular sports categories. From NBA and NFL games to college sports, you’re covered!

We’re big fans of their “Last Minute Wagers” section — you’ll explore uniquely competitive odds on upcoming soccer games.

Horse racing enthusiasts can place bets on the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Championships.

On the online casino side, 550+ slots and table games round out their collection!

Online Sports Bonus: 4.9/5

Use the promo code “JOIN125” with your first deposit of $100 or more at BetUS to receive a 100% sports bonus up to $2,500 on top of a 25% casino bonus worth up to $625.

Essentially, you’re getting two forms of free play credit for the price of one. There’s a 14-day expiration period associated with this promotion, but each portion’s playthroughs differ.

There is a $2,500 maximum cashout limit attached to your casino winnings, but your sports winnings remain uncapped.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

BetUS accepts debit and credit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, bank wires, and cash transfers.

Texas players can deposit just $10 with crypto to start betting on sports, but debit card users must deposit $50 or more.

Finally, their “JOIN125” promotion requires a minimum deposit of $100. Still, it’s self-evident that their $2,500 bonus appeals to high rollers.

If you score some juicy wins here, you can withdraw anywhere between $50 and $3,000 per transaction!

Crypto withdrawals are 100% free of charge, and they take between 1-2 days to reach your personal wallet. Cash transfers and card payouts can take up to 7 days for delivery.

Mobile Sports Betting: 4.7/5

BetUS might have started in 1994, but the website is fully optimized for gamblers.

You can use your phone’s native web browser to explore 29+ sports categories from anywhere in Texas! BetUS’ interface is smooth, speedy, eye-catching, and fluid.

It’s easy to search for particular sports teams, delineate by category, and deposit funds.

Their intuitive interface is beginner-friendly. Plus, you can build prop bets and construct parlays with just a few taps.

4. Bovada – Best Betting Variety of all Online Sportsbooks in Texas

Pros:

32+ sports categories

Prop builder feature

75% bonus up to $750

Low 5x wagering requirement

10+ years online

Cons:

Larger bonus is reserved for crypto

Doesn’t cover eSports quite as well

Bovada is one of the most reputable sites in the industry and rightfully earns a podium finish on our list.

Sports Betting Variety: 5/5

Bovada spoils their players for choice with 32+ categories, thousands of unique betting markets, and 300+ regular casino titles.

No matter how you like to gamble, you will find something new and exciting! College sports, UFC/MMA, baseball, and NFL games are very popular here.

They also have a dedicated racebook, allowing you to bet on which horses will “win/place/show” — as you can see, there’s a bit more leeway here than we expected.

Finally, there’s a place for novelty wagers at Bovada. Lottery draws, TV drama, US politics, and even religion are on the menu!

Online Sports Bonus: 4.6/5

Use the promo code “BTCSWB750” with your first crypto deposit of $20 or more.

You’ll receive a 75% match bonus worth up to $750! This promotion comes with 5x horse racing, 5x sports, and 30x casino wagering requirements.

Unfortunately, cash players will only qualify for a 50% sports match up to $250.

This promotion comes with the same 5x sports and 5x horse racing playthrough. Notably, you can’t use this bonus to play casino games.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

You can use a debit or credit card, MatchPay, a voucher, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, or Litecoin to get started with Bovada.

It goes without saying that Bitcoin payouts are free of charge, and you can expect crypto withdrawals to reach your account in less than 24 hours.

Unfortunately, fiat players must wait between 5-7 days to receive their winnings.

Mobile Sports Betting: 4.7/5

Bovada might not have a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices, but their optimized sportsbook website mimics the functionality we’d expect from a native mobile client.

Once you log on for a quick betting session, we doubt you’ll be able to notice the difference.

Our experts had no trouble getting the hang of their user interface, which bodes well for total beginners. Beyond their intuitive layout, sports categories and bet spreads load instantly.

5. Everygame – Best Texas Betting Site for Live Bets

Pros:

8x wagering on $500 welcome offer

Some of the best live betting tools

Plenty of ongoing free bets and more

Excellent football and soccer coverage

Competitive live betting odds

Cons:

Fewer payment methods for crypto

Site design is a little plain

Those who are looking for the immersive experience of betting on sports live will find some great tools for it at Everygame.

Sports Betting Variety: 4.8/5

The sports that Everygame really excels in in its betting coverage are football and soccer. Pretty much every game in every league is covered very well for both of these sports.

You’ll also get a good selection of markets for tennis, hockey, basketball and several other major sports. We’d just have preferred to have seen a few extra markets for eSports, and perhaps more niche sports covered.

And, as mentioned, the experience of betting on these markets live is very impressive indeed. Everygame has tons of live streams and live graphics to keep you in the action. It processes in-play bets quickly to give you the best odds, and allows you to cash out at the drop of a hat.

Online Sports Bonus: 4.8/5

New to Everygame? You could get a generous 100% up to $500 deposit match when you first sign up and use the promo code WELCOME500. You’ll only have to play through this 8x as well. That’s lower than average, and should be a walk in the park to complete.

Players opting to bank with crypto will get a different bonus. This one is a 50% up to $1000 deposit match instead. Again, this comes with very reasonable wagering requirements of 8x.

Everygame keeps players busy with a bunch of free bets and boosted odds quite consistently as well, so make sure to keep an eye out for the promotions section if you do choose to sign up.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Everygame pays out in around 24 hours to a fair selection of cards and eWallets for those who like to bank with their American dollars. The fiat currency banking setup here is more than fair.

You won’t find a ton of crypto payment methods here though. Only the major options, like Bitcoin and Litecoin, are covered. That being said, the limits are flexible and the payouts are still quick.

Mobile Sports Betting: 4.6/5

Players can enjoy all the live betting tools, extensive markets and bonuses through the Everygame mobile site. We did find it to be a bit plain in its design, but functionally, it certainly checks out.

How We Picked the Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Texas

Betting Variety

We prioritized online casinos and Texas sportsbooks with the largest collection of games and the best coverage of popular sports markets.

If you don’t feel like betting on the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, or Houston Rockets, you can bet on politics, financials, and religion instead!

Sports Betting Bonuses

The best online betting sites list generous promotions — full stop. Before you gamble with any of the top Texas sportsbooks online, you’ll receive a bonus with your first deposit.

Our team also gave a higher ranking to Texas sports betting sites with the least restrictive playthroughs.

Secure Payment Methods

Legit online Texas betting sites make it quick and easy for players to deposit funds.

Our best betting sites have flexible banking options! You can use any number of cryptocurrencies, personal e-wallets, or traditional fiat payment methods to get started from home.

Mobile Sports Betting Options

We gave a higher ranking to Texas sportsbooks that work flawlessly on your smartphone or tablet.

Bonus points were given for mobile speed, ease of use, aesthetics, and accessibility. No matter where you are, you can bet on professional sports teams at your own leisure!

Why is BetWhale the Best Online Sports Betting Site in Texas?

BetWhale has quickly established itself as a leading option for Texas sports betting fans. Here’s what sets it apart:

Generous Bonuses : BetWhale offers one of the most competitive welcome bonuses in Texas: a 150% deposit match using the promo code THEBOOST. The bonus has a reasonable 10x rollover requirement, making it accessible for new users to fully enjoy.

: BetWhale offers one of the most competitive welcome bonuses in Texas: a 150% deposit match using the promo code THEBOOST. The bonus has a reasonable 10x rollover requirement, making it accessible for new users to fully enjoy. Extensive Sports Betting Variety : Whether you’re a fan of traditional sports or eSports, this Texas online sportsbook has you covered. You can bet on all your favorite Texas teams, from the Dallas Cowboys to the San Antonio Spurs.

: Whether you’re a fan of traditional sports or eSports, this Texas online sportsbook has you covered. You can bet on all your favorite Texas teams, from the Dallas Cowboys to the San Antonio Spurs. Convenient Payment Methods : BetWhale supports nine crypto deposit methods, including Bitcoin, Tether, and Dogecoin, with minimum deposits starting at $20. For those who prefer traditional banking, options like VISA, PayPal, and Neosurf are also available.

: BetWhale supports nine crypto deposit methods, including Bitcoin, Tether, and Dogecoin, with minimum deposits starting at $20. For those who prefer traditional banking, options like VISA, PayPal, and Neosurf are also available. Mobile Betting Experience: The best online Texas sports betting site offers strong live betting tools, bet builders, and an intuitive layout that makes navigation simple, even on mobile. While the visual design could use an update, the functionality and ease of use more than make up for it.

Why Should I Use Online Sports Betting Sites in Texas?

If you’re still wondering why online sports betting in Texas is the best thing since sliced bread, we’ve explained our reasoning here!

More Gaming & Betting Options: Any great Texas sportsbook offers plenty. However, the best Texas online sports betting sites outshine their competition. You’ll have the chance to bet on numerous professional sports teams, novelty categories, and regular casino games!

Any great Texas sportsbook offers plenty. However, the Texas online sports betting sites outshine their competition. You’ll have the chance to bet on numerous professional sports teams, novelty categories, and regular casino games! Place Sports Wagers From Home: Sports betting in Texas is popular because it’s incredibly convenient. You can bet on your favorite Texas sports teams from home with a working Internet connection. The action never stops, and getting started’s never been easier!

Sports betting in Texas is popular it’s incredibly convenient. You can bet on your favorite Texas sports teams from home with a working Internet connection. The action never stops, and getting started’s never been easier! Get Started on the Right Foot: Texas sports betting sites incentivize your trust and loyalty with generous free play promotions. Explore daily fantasy sports, moneylines, and competitive odds with a leg up!

Online Sports Betting Texas: FAQs

Are Texas Online Sportsbooks Rigged?

So long as you’re betting with a licensed provider, Texas sports betting sites aren’t rigged against you.

Our experts did the research beforehand, and you can rest assured that every sportsbook listed here is 100% safe to use. You’ll enjoy fair odds and timely payouts by default!

However, Texas bettors who deviate from our list should be extremely cautious. Unlicensed Texas sports betting sites can steal your identity or refuse to pay out winnings.

What Are the Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Texas?

It’s never been easier to bet on sports if you live in Texas.

We’d recommend using BetWhale, BetOnline, BetUS, Bovada, or Everygame to wager on the next Texas college football game.

All the gambling sites listed here are licensed, regulated, and 100% safe. As such, you should feel free to sign up with any Texas sportsbook that catches your eye on this page!

Which Kinds of Sports Do Online Sports Betting Sites in Texas Offer?

If there’s a way to gamble on something, our Texas sports betting sites have a line for it.

Sports betting enthusiasts can wager on professional sports, college sports, horse racing, e-sports, daily fantasy sports, and more.

Many of the best Texas sports betting sites cover novelty categories, including political happenings, stock market predictions, and TV drama!

It goes without saying that you can bet on the World Series, college football, the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Texas Longhorns, Houston Texans, or other major sports teams you have in mind.

In all truth, the possibilities are endless.

Top 5 TX Online Sports Betting Sites – Quick Comparison

Here’s a brief reminder of what the top 5 Texas sportsbooks we’ve reviewed have to offer:

BetWhale: BetWhale is the best Texas sports betting site overall. When you sign up there, use the code THEBOOST to get a 150% deposit match.

BetOnline: BetOnline takes the cake with its industry-leading NFL odds combined with up to $250 in welcome bonuses with a low 10x wagering requirement.

BetUS: With over 30 years under its belt, this Texas online sportsbook has stayed up to date and earned its spot as the best for crypto users. New users can claim a 100% sports bonus of up to $2,500!

Bovada: Bovada tips the scales with 32+ sports categories. Use the code “BTCSWB750” when you deposit $20 or more in BTC — you’ll get a 75% crypto sports bonus up to $750!

Everygame: There’s nothing quite as immersive in the sports betting world as betting on your favorite events live, and the best place to do that is Everygame. Get up to a $500 bonus now.

How to Get Started With Online Sports Betting in Texas

If you’ve stuck around this long, you’re probably wondering how to start online sports betting in Texas. Using one of the top picks, BetUS, as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide simplifying the sign-up process.

Step 1: Create a New Account

Access the BetUS homepage

Click the blue “Join” button

Enter your personal and contact information

Follow their step-by-step instructions

Certify you’re of legal age to gamble

Register your new sports betting account!

Step 2: Verify Your Phone Number

Check your SMS text messages

Look for a new code from BetUS

Enter your code on their website

Verify your mobile phone number

Step 3: Deposit & Claim Your Bonus!

Go to BetUS’ “Make A Deposit” section

Select your preferred payment method

Type in the bonus code “JOIN125”

Enter credit card information (if necessary)

Deposit $100 or more and start placing bets!

Tips & Tricks for Online Sports Betting in Texas

Before you start betting in the Lone Star State, read through our tips and tricks.

We want you to have the best experience possible, and you should know what you’re getting into beforehand!

Stay Away From Parlays: Unless you’re an experienced sports bettor, we’d recommend avoiding parlays for now. Even though parlays come with enticing rewards, they have the same level of risk — especially if you’re wet behind the ears. If you’re a first-timer, stick to single wagers.

Unless you’re an experienced sports bettor, we’d recommend avoiding parlays for now. Even though parlays come with enticing rewards, they have the same level of risk — especially if you’re wet behind the ears. If you’re a first-timer, stick to single wagers. Don’t Settle for Just Any Odds: Don’t commit to any particular wager before shopping around for the best odds. The most promising lines are usually posted hours or even minutes before game time. Alternatively, “early bird specials” can have some pretty special odds in store.

Don’t commit to any particular wager before shopping around for the best odds. The most promising lines are usually posted hours or even minutes before game time. Alternatively, “early bird specials” can have some odds in store. Know What “+/-” Means: If you’re betting on a line that’s +200, you’re betting on the underdog. If you’re betting on a line that’s -200; that sports team is favored to win. All the sportsbooks listed here use American Odds, so don’t wager on a +200 moneyline thinking you’re guaranteed a $200 win. Trust our team — we’ve seen it happen.

So, What Are the Best Texas Online Sports Betting Sites?

Texas sports betting is more popular than ever before in this internet age.

If you’re ready to jump on the bandwagon, we’d highly suggest getting started with BetWhale.

They’ve quickly become a favorite among Texas bettors for their generous bonuses, extensive eSports markets, and reliable payment options. With features like a 150% deposit match and daily reload bonuses, BetWhale offers an unmatched experience.

At the same time, we’d suggest getting started with any listed sportsbook that grabs your attention. Every site we’ve reviewed caters to a specific audience, and only you can decide which platform serves your needs the best.

No matter where you decide to play, be sure to have fun and gamble responsibly!

