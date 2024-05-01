Shalom Roanoke to Host Holocaust Remembrance Event

Holocaust Remembrance Event Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM

Overview: Join us for our annual Holocaust Remembrance event, held two weeks after Passover, where communities worldwide, both Jewish and non-Jewish, come together to reflect on the atrocities of the Holocaust. Our goal is to remember the dangers of hatred and to ensure such history is never forgotten.

Special Guest Speaker: Samuel Cox, an esteemed Holocaust historian and author, formerly the head of North Cross School and Head Master at Faith Christian School, will discuss his new book detailing the lives of eight Holocaust survivors.

Event Schedule:

6:30 PM: Welcome and Introductions

Followed by: Traditional liturgical service and scripture readings Candle lighting ceremony commemorating the 7 million lives lost, including 6 million Jews and 1 million others murdered by Nazi policies Keynote address by Samuel Cox Closing remarks

7:40 PM’ish: Final Blessing

Additional Activities:

Q&A session with Samuel Cox

Book signing event

Please join us in remembering and honoring the lessons learned from one of history’s darkest periods. Your presence is valuable; together, we can keep the memory alive.

If you plan to attend please reach out to our office so we can make sure to hold space for you. 540-632-0009