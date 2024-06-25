Blue Ridge Parkway to Host Rule the Ridge Outreach Event

The National Park Service invites the public to visit Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement Rangers and representatives from the U.S. Park Police Motorcycle Unit this Friday and Saturday at a Rule the Ridge motorcycle safety event at Harvey’s Knob Overlook, milepost 95.3.

Rule the Ridge campaign was developed based on a thorough review of incident data which indicated the Blue Ridge Parkway has one of the highest numbers of motorcycle crash injuries and fatalities in the NPS. In 2023 alone, Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement Rangers responded to 83 involved motorcycle crashes.

Event Information:

What: Motorcycle safety outreach event designed to increase visitor and motorcycle rider awareness that the Parkway is a “different road, different ride.” Rangers and park staff will be stationed at Harvey’s Knob Overlook with motorcycle safety materials and information.

When: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., on both Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29, 2024

Where: Primary station set up at Harvey’s Knob Overlook at milepost 95.3, with roving at other nearby overlooks

Who: Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement rangers, along with representatives from the U.S. Park Police Motorcycle Unit

