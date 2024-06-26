Downtown Roanoke /Arts Commission To Hold Busking & Theater Event 

The Roanoke Arts Commission, Downtown Roanoke, Inc.(DRI), The City Market Building, and Commissioner of the Revenue, Ryan LaFountain have announced “Busk Roanoke and Theater in the Square” on July 19 and 20th.

DRI in partnership with Savvy Events will also host a special Nighttime Craft and Vendor Show in the Historic City Market from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on July 20 in conjunction with the performances.

This collaborative effort will teach and enrich the community in the thrill of street performances in an engaging and safe way.

“We really want to make Downtown an exciting destination for locals and visitors,” said President and CEO of DRI, Tina Workman. “By activating these public spaces through activities like these, we have the ability to not only support local artists but also excite others to come and see what Downtown has to offer.”

On Friday, July 19 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Market Building, join Jefferson Rose, “aka The Magnificent Lefty” for “Theater in the Square,” a workshop for artists interested in street preforming in Downtown Roanoke.

On Saturday, July 20, workshop participants are invited to attend Busk Roanoke! They can watch two downtown performances as well as perform on their own. This busker’s takeover will help participants identify what makes for a good location for performance and how to create an engaging and welcoming environment downtown. Seasoned professionals will observe efforts and provide helpful and encouraging tips.

There is space for 50 participants in the busking workshop, and registration is required. To register, visit roanokearts.org/busk. Participation slots as performers on Saturday night are limited. Artists are invited to indicate interest in performing in the registration form.

All vendor spaces for the nighttime market are full.

The public is encouraged to come downtown on Saturday July 20 to encourage the performers and shop at the evening craft and vendor show. Performances are July 20 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.-8-00 p.m.