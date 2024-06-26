‘Empty the Shelters’ Reduces Adoption Fees for Virginia Shelter Pets

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is partnering with animal shelters across the country for its Summer National Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event. By supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted, adoptive families pay no more than $50 to bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered pet.

“Shelters are struggling with a variety of challenges right now – some are evacuating pets because of wildfires, tornadoes, or even loss of air conditioning in extreme heat, and others are overcrowded and having to euthanize highly adoptable pets to make space, a tragic situation,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation’s upcoming Summer National Empty the Shelters event is a crucial opportunity for people to make a real difference in their community through adoption. Every single adoption saves a life and creates space to save another. Please adopt and give a pet a chance it might otherwise not have. If you can’t adopt, fostering saves lives when shelters are full. Deserving pets across the country are counting on all of us.”

View all participating shelters via the interactive map to find more information about your local participating shelters, gather specific event details, view adoptable pets, and more.