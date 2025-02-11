Special Olympics Virginia to Host Southwest Region Basketball Tournament

Sunday, February 16 | Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

Come Cheer Your Heart Out!

On Sunday, February 16, starting at 9:00 a.m., Cassell Coliseum at Virginia Tech will be buzzing with energy as 21 Special Olympics teams from across Virginia compete for a chance to advance to the State Championships.

This exciting tournament celebrates Unified Sports—a program that brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to train and play as one team. Unified Sports is built on the belief that training together and playing together fosters friendship, understanding, and mutual respect.

Virginia Tech’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Mike Young, will address the athletes during the midday ceremony. In addition, the Hokie Way and Virginia Tech Student Athlete Development programs are enlisting dozens of Hokie athletes to greet teams, cheer on competitors, and present awards.

Local law enforcement volunteers and various student organizations will also support game operations, volunteer coordination, and award presentations throughout the event.

The festivities will include team recognitions and a special torch-lighting ceremony scheduled for approximately 1:00 p.m.

Nancy Morehouse, Senior Director of Special Olympics Virginia Southwest Region, shared her enthusiasm about the event:

“This is an opportunity to share in the joy that our Unified Teams experience through Special Olympics. We are fortunate to have the support of campus groups each year that help create a memorable game day experience for our athletes.”

Get Involved!

Fans and community members are invited to join the excitement. To pre-register as a volunteer cheerleader, visit https://tinyurl.com/volunteer2cheerSWVA. Alternatively, simply show up at Cassell Coliseum, pick your favorite team, and help rock the house!

Tournament games will run from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. and will be held at both Cassell Coliseum and the Hahn Hurst Basketball Practice Facility.