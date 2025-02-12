Hokies are off to the races for Giving Day

Hokies from around the world are gearing up to launch into a 24-hour race where the Virginia Tech community steps up to support what they believe in.

Mark your calendar: Giving Day begins Feb. 19 at noon ET.

The cherished tradition pushes Virginia Tech forward, making it possible for the university to take great strides in advancing its mission.

From Blacksburg to the university’s global communities, Giving Day has a meaningful, lasting impact for Virginia Tech’s colleges, programs, teams, organizations, and departments.

“Giving Day is an opportunity for Hokies to come together in support of what they care about at Virginia Tech,” said Ciji Good, interim director of annual giving. “It’s about building connections, celebrating our shared passions, and creating a better tomorrow not only for our university, but for the communities we serve.”

Last year’s Giving Day set new records, with more than 18,000 Hokies raising nearly $14 million.

This year, those who join in have the opportunity to amplify their impact by taking part in special challenges that unlock bonus funding for participating colleges and programs. Plus, Hokies can earn exclusive rewards by rallying their networks and encouraging friends and family to join in as a Giving Day ambassador.

The enthusiasm ambassadors share on Giving Day is key to the event’s success year after year. This dedicated group of Hokies takes the lead and encourages others to follow in their footsteps to support Virginia Tech. Last year, ambassadors accounted for more than 10,500 gifts on Giving Day, showing the incredible power of this community.

“Our ambassadors are true champions,” said Brenna Sullivan, senior annual giving strategist. “It’s their passion and commitment to a better Virginia Tech that makes Giving Day so exciting and fun. I hope all our ambassadors know how much they’re appreciated and that they play a vital role in making Giving Day a success. We’re looking forward to another incredible year with new and returning ambassadors.”

Learn how to become an ambassador and get involved by visiting the Giving Day website and following #VTGivingDay on social media.