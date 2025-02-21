back to top
Community

Roanoke County Parks and Public Schools Offer Lifeguard Training Program

Roanoke County, VA (February 21, 2025) – Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism and Roanoke County Public Schools have announced a collaborative effort to introduce an innovative lifeguard training program tailored for high school students. The 8-week course aims to provide students with the essential skills and knowledge necessary to become proficient lifeguards.

The course integrates virtual coursework, classroom, and in-water sessions to offer participants a comprehensive learning experience. By leveraging technology and embracing innovative teaching methods, the program ensures students receive thorough instruction in water safety, rescue techniques, lifeguarding responsibilities, and CPR and first aid procedures. Students will not only receive high-quality training but will also have the opportunity to earn an Ellis & Associates Lifeguard License upon successful completion of the course.

Moreover, the lifeguard certification and course serve as a pathway to employment, offering students ages 15 and over their first-time job opportunities. Lifeguarding not only provides valuable job experience but also instills responsibility and leadership skills that can benefit students in their future endeavors.

“We are excited to partner with Roanoke County Public Schools to offer this innovative lifeguard training program,” said Maggie Mace, Assistant Director of Recreation for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “By combining our expertise in recreation and education, we are able to provide students with a unique opportunity to gain valuable skills and a pathway to employment.”

The collaboration between Roanoke County High School and Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism underscores their shared commitment to the well-being of Roanoke County residents. Through this partnership, students will not only receive high-quality training but have the opportunity to earn Ellis & Associates Lifeguard License eligibility upon successful completion of the course.

The Roanoke County High School Lifeguard course represents significant collaboration between education and recreation, which further enhances the opportunities available to students in Roanoke County. Together, Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism and Roanoke County Public Schools are shaping the future of lifeguarding in our community.

FRED FIRST: For the Time: Being – An Invitation to Be Still
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Awards Nearly $160,000 to 2025–26 Fellowship Recipients

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

