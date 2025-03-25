BRRAG Kicks Off 2025 Sorriest Bus Stop Contest

ROANOKE – In this version of March Madness, it is bus stops, not basketball teams, that are going head-to-head. BRRAG, the Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group, has just launched their 2025 Sorriest Bus Stop Contest. The tongue-in-cheek competition features a bracket of sixteen stops, nominated by riders, which will compete for the title of “sorriest” throughout the rest of the month.

“Riding the bus is a wonderful experience,” explains BRRAG president Laura Hartman. “We want waiting for the bus to also be wonderful.” Most of the nominated stops lack basic infrastructure, such as sidewalks and crosswalks. These are typically the responsibility of the city, not the Valley Metro bus company. The competition aims to bring awareness to the issue in a playful but pointed way.

Last year’s Sorriest Bus Stop Contest crowned a winner, Orange Avenue Westbound at King, which was a top 5% most used stop, but had no sidewalk, bench, or shelter. The city of Roanoke subsequently found money to improve the stop, thrilling BRRAG supporters. Riders now enjoy an ADA-accessible paved bus stop in this location, with a bench and shelter on the way.

Who will win this year’s contest? The competition is still unfolding. All are encouraged to visit www.brrag.org for a chance to vote on the sorriest bus stop. The Sweet Sixteen will last until March 25, when the winners will be announced and will advance to the Elite Eight competition (March 26-30), and then the Final Four. The final championship is anticipated in early April.

Meanwhile, BRRAG is also cooking up a sister competition: the Favorite Bus Stop Contest. “Some of our bus stops are very nice, accessible and welcoming,” explains BRRAG board member Sylvia King. “We want to celebrate those, too!” Nominations may be sent to [email protected].

Contact: Laura Hartman, 434-760-0847, [email protected]