Six things to know about the Run in Remembrance

The Virginia Tech community will gather at 9 a.m. April 12 for this year’s 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance, the annual run to honor the 32 students and faculty members who lost their lives in 2007.

Here are six things to know about the event and the many ways you can participate.

1. As always, we remember.

At 9 a.m., just before the run begins, a moment of silence will take place to honor those who lost their lives on April 16, 2007.

2. You don’t have to run.

The event is called a “run” but running is not required. You can walk, jog, or push a stroller the entire route. Move at the pace that’s most comfortable for you.

3. Registration is encouraged but not required.

You can wake up Saturday morning and show up at the run. Registration is encouraged — so you can receive important information about the run — but is not required. Registration is currently open.

If you ordered a Run in Remembrance T-shirt, we encourage you to wear it. Also, download and print your own race bib.

4. You don’t have to be in Blacksburg.

The run isn’t just a Blacksburg event. You can run or walk 3.2 miles anywhere and participate virtually. In-person activities are being sponsored by alumni chapters around the country as well as an event at the Steger Center for International Scholarship in Riva San Vitale, Switzerland, on April 16. A complete listing of Virginia Tech alumni chapter events can be found online.

No matter where you are, share your photos on social media using the hashtag #VT32Run.

5. Volunteers are needed.

If you want to support the event without walking or running, volunteer to help before, during, and after the event. Volunteers are needed before, during, and after the event for jobs like handing out T-shirts, helping at the start and finish lines, and working water stations across the course. Sign up to volunteer.

6. It’s a distinctly Hokie route.

The event’s 3.2-mile loop around the Blacksburg campus begins in front of War Memorial Hall and passes iconic landmarks such as The Grove, Lane Stadium, and the Pylons before concluding at the April 16 Memorial. Stop and take photos whenever you’d like.

Parking and details

Be aware that parking has changed from previous years. All participants are urged to arrive early and, if possible, carpool. Parking information can be found online, including which campus lots are open and free to race participants.

For information about all Day of Remembrance events, visit the We Remember site.