VA Tech Team Develops Stronger Biodegradable Packaging

Researchers at Virginia Tech have found a way to make biodegradable packaging stronger while using less energy in the process.

The research team from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the College of Natural Resources and Environment developed a low-pressure treatment that improves plant-based packaging materials.

This discovery could help companies move away from plastic without sacrificing strength or durability.

“Petroleum-based plastics have long been the mainstay of packaging applications,” said Haibo Huang, associate professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology. “However, their persistence in the environment has led to increased concerns about ‘white pollution.’ Biodegradable packaging materials are gaining interest as alternatives, but they often struggle to match the performance properties of petroleum-based plastic.”

The researchers found a new process that makes cellulose-based packaging materials much stronger and more useful in packaging while using less energy than traditional methods.

“Natural materials like cellulose have great potential for packaging, but they aren’t compatible enough for large-scale use,” said Young Kim, associate professor in the Department Sustainable Biomaterials and co-principal investigator on the project. “It is exciting to see that the biodegradable cellulose-based packaging film can offer robust physical and mechanical properties for many applications.”

The research was recently published in Carbohydrate Polymer Technologies and Applications and was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

A sustainable solution with industrial potential

Cellulose, one of the most abundant organic materials on Earth, has long been eyed as a potential biodegradable packaging alternative. However, its poor structural properties have made large-scale industrial applications impractical. The Virginia Tech team set out to change that by using a physical rather than chemical treatment to strengthen the material.

The process, which applies low-pressure cycles instead of traditional high-energy methods, enhances the internal structure of cellulose, improving gas barrier properties, mechanical strength, and transparency — three critical factors in food packaging.

“We were surprised to find that multiple cycles of low-pressure treatment outperformed conventional high-pressure methods,” Kim said. “Not only did the material become more functional, but it also suffered less damage, making it a more viable option for packaging applications.”

From laboratory breakthrough to real-world impact

The study could pave the way for the commercial adoption of bio-based packaging. With growing concerns over plastic waste and the environmental impact of petroleum-based packaging, companies are actively seeking alternatives that balance sustainability with performance.

“Our research provides an accessible and cost-effective way for industries to transition to biodegradable packaging without compromising quality,” Kim said.

The project has already gained interest from industry partners looking to scale production. Researchers, who include professors Audrey Zink-Sharp and Maren Roman in the Department of Sustainable Biomaterials, are now exploring additional applications, including food-contact-safe antimicrobial packaging.

“This is just the beginning,” Kim said. “By refining the process further, we hope to make sustainable packaging a standard, not an exception.”

By Max Esterhuizen