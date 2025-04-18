LEAP and the City of Roanoke launch Solarize Roanoke

City of Roanoke residents are invited to take advantage of the SolarizeVA program that launched on Tuesday, April 15th!

Adding solar power to your home is easier and more affordable than ever, thanks to Solarize Virginia, a program that reduces the cost and complexity of going solar by providing a one-stop shop for education and installation. This grassroots, community-based initiative is managed by the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) and is presented in partnership with the City of Roanoke. Through a competitive review process, LEAP named Convert Solar as their selected campaign installer for 2025.

Homeowners and businesses interested in joining Solarize Virginia can sign up for a free solar satellite assessment and access discounted rates until July 15. LEAP offers ongoing support throughout the process to ensure a seamless experience, from the initial consultation to installation.

“We know that switching to solar can feel overwhelming due to complicated quotes, high upfront costs, or uncertainty about which installer to trust,” says Deborah Arenstein, Solar Program Manager of LEAP. “Our goal is to simplify the process, provide expert guidance, and make it as easy as possible for Virginians to transition to solar power.”

Electrical expenses can be a substantial cost in the family budget to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The Federal Solar Tax Credit through the Inflation Reduction Act is 30% through 2032 and offers even more financial incentives for homeowners to make the switch.

Sustainability Outreach Coordinator Leigh Anne Weitzenfeld shared, “The City of Roanoke is pleased to offer the Solarize Roanoke program to our community again this summer. Converting homes to solar energy can help the family budget, help the city reach a goal of 50% reduction in harmful greenhouse gases by 2032, and protect the health of our families and future generations. I encourage City of Roanoke residents to see if solar energy is right for you!”

For more information on how to sign up for Solarize Virginia or to attend one of the free, informative webinars, please visit www.solarizeva.org.

LEAP provides ongoing customer support and education throughout the process, making it as streamlined as possible. Signing up is free and requires no commitment until you determine you want to move forward and sign a contract with Convert Solar.