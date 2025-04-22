Parkside Picks Returns May 3 with 60+ Vendors at Green Hill Park

Parkside Picks returns to Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park on Saturday, May 3 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM!

As a community yard sale and flea market event, Parkside Picks features over 60 vendors offering a wide range of items, from vintage finds and collectibles to handmade crafts and household goods.

Parkside Picks aims to create a unique space for families, friends, and neighbors to discover hidden treasures and breathe new life into pre-loved items. Whether you’re a seasoned vendor or a first-time seller, we’re offering a variety of space sizes to suit your needs. Spaces are still available for participating vendors through Monday, April 28.

Fuel your shopping spree with snacks and treats from local food vendors including:

• Empanada Nirvana

• The Coffee Bus

Parkside Picks is a free event open to the community. Visitors are encouraged to bring reusable bags for their purchases.

Please, NO EARLY BIRDS! Visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com or call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 for event details.