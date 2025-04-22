Roanoke Youth Summit: PJ JAM Set for May 3

The annual Youth Summit hosted by the City of Roanoke is back with a brand-new vibe—and a comfy twist. This year’s event, dubbed the PJ JAM, invites teens ages 12–18 to William Fleming High School on Friday, May 3, from 4 to 10 PM for a free evening of workshops, performances, and dinner—with appropriate pajamas highly encouraged!

But make no mistake, this isn’t a sleepover. It’s a powerful, youth-centered experience designed to celebrate, connect, and inspire. Through hands-on workshops and live entertainment, PJ JAM offers Roanoke teens a chance to explore their creativity, express themselves, and build community in a positive and welcoming space.

“Young people of all ages need opportunities to express themselves in a positive and safe way! They have a voice and something to say—this annual event provides that platform,” said Youth Services Citizen Board Chair Anita James Price. “Too often youth don’t feel valued. This is about changing that.”

From dinner to dialogue to dancing, every part of the evening is designed with teens in mind—down to the cozy dress code.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how everything we’ve worked on comes together during the event,” said youth delegate Lilly Cuevas. “Being part of the planning process has been both challenging and rewarding. There were moments of stress and uncertainty, but also a lot of collaboration, creativity, and growth. It taught me how important communication and teamwork are when it comes to bringing an idea to life.”