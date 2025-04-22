Father, Son and Family Banquet Returns for 91st Year in Roanoke

For nearly a century, the Father, Son and Family Banquet have stood as one of Roanoke’s most cherished community traditions. On Sunday, April 27, the YMCA Express at Gainsboro will host the 91st annual Father, Son, and Family Banquet.

This free event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1415 8th St. NW. The evening will include dinner, performances from Roanoke City Public Schools students and youth from local church groups, and a keynote address from Archie Freeman, chief instructional and administrative officer for Roanoke City Public Schools.

“We’re proud to continue this important tradition,” said Jonathan Pait, executive branch director at the YMCA Express at Gainsboro. “It’s a time to reflect, connect, and celebrate the relationships that guide and support young people in our community.”

The banquet began more than nine decades ago and remains a vital celebration of the community’s bonds. While its name honors fathers and sons, the event has grown to welcome all family members and community supporters.

Registration is required, and space is limited. To reserve a spot, call the YMCA at 540-344-9622.