Racing Through Finals: Roanoke’s Student-Athletes Balance Books and Bikes

As finals season collides with the peak of race season, Roanoke student-athletes are mastering the art of balancing academics and athletics. Riders like Olivia Cummins, Anika Brants, and Ella Sabo are deep in exam prep while simultaneously fulfilling team racing and collegiate commitments—proving that discipline on the bike translates directly to success in the classroom. Olivia is preparing to graduate with a Psychology major and Sport Management minor, while Anika is completing her first year in a rigorous Mechanical Engineering program at McMaster University. Meanwhile, Ella continues to balance her coursework with a packed racing calendar.

On a broader scale, collegiate cycling presents a unique opportunity for young women to build a strong educational foundation while launching a competitive cycling career. Scholarships are available at a number of colleges and universities, offering support for female athletes who are driven both academically and athletically.

Our alumnae Lauren and Ragan Weigel are currently representing Roanoke College under the leadership of Head Coach Shelley Olds, proudly carrying the TWENTY24 legacy into the collegiate peloton. “The team has grown so much in just one year. We have become a force in our conference and a team respected by our competitors. Roanoke College Cycling is quickly becoming a team to watch when we take the stage at these events,” commented Coach Olds. “Next year the team will be even stronger and more cohesive, with the addition of talented new members and after this year’s transformational race experiences.”

“I’m incredibly proud of Shelley Olds and the program she’s built at Roanoke College. She’s really hitting her stride as a coach and has created a winning culture rooted in hard work, team spirit, and belief. It’s never easy building a program from the ground up—but Shelley has done it with grit and grace. Watching her lead the next generation of student athletes, including some of our own TWENTY24 alumnae, has been incredibly rewarding.”

A standout example of this dual commitment to excellence is Olympic Champion Jennifer Valente, who will graduate this May with a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering degree— proof that elite sport and elite academics can coexist at the highest level.

As the academic year wraps up toward the end of May, the student-athletes will shift their full focus to summer racing—bringing sharpened minds, fresh motivation, and next-level determination to every start line.

Redlands Classic – Ella Sabo

“Racing the Redlands Classic—my hometown race—was an incredible, memorable experience! This year, the race included a new Sand Canyon circuit race with punchy climbs and a sandy gravel section. It was a hard day of racing and I’m proud to have rode to 14th on the day.

Then came my favorite crit day of the year! This 9-corner crit is known for being technical, fast, and I’m pleased to have sprinted to 5th!

Getting to race on roads I grew up riding, with friends and family cheering me on, made Redlands all the more special. Big thanks to Colorado Mesa University for the opportunity to race with such a strong and supportive team. I’m walking away from the weekend feeling grateful, motivated, and excited for what’s next!”

“Balancing academics and cycling has been a rewarding challenge in my experience. It’s taught me the importance of discipline, time management, and staying focused—whether I’m hitting the books or the road.”

Anika Brants – Student / Athlete

“This year being my first year at McMaster University and my first year on VBRTWENTY28 has been quite the challenge. Some days are difficult trying to balance labs, lectures, and long training rides. But this year has taught me so much in time management that I know will be helpful for my future.

I have come to realize that working hard in one area of my life can actually be a break from another. Training is my time to reset from school stress, while academics gives my body a rest and requires a different kind of focus. It’s not always an enjoyable experience but I know the effort I’m putting in will pay off in the long run.

As finals season is wrapping up soon, I’m looking forward to heading home for a few weeks, doing some big miles on the bike, and doing some local races. I can’t wait to race with the team this summer.”

Olivia Cummins – Student/Athlete

“Right now, I’m wrapping up my final semester at Colorado Mesa University, where I’m finishing my degree in Psychology. Between classes, projects, and preparing for finals, I’m also in the middle of race season and getting ready for my final Collegiate Road Nationals. It’s been a balancing act with graduation just around the corner, but I’m super excited for what’s ahead both on and off the bike.”

Ragan + Lauren Weigel – Student /Athletes

“College has been so much fun! Being part of the Roanoke College Cycling Team has truly been an incredible experience. The camaraderie, the support, and the shared passion for the sport have made every ride memorable. The riding, training, and racing with such a dedicated team have pushed me to become a faster, smarter, and more confident cyclist. I’ve grown so much — not just as an athlete, but as a teammate and student. I’m so grateful to be part of a program that values both performance and community.” – Ragan Weigel

“Racing and riding at Roanoke College has been such a blast! From day one, it’s been nothing but good vibes — the energy, the people, the support, it all just clicks. Whether we’re out on long training rides, lining up at races, or just hanging out as a team, the environment here is so positive and motivating. Being part of a program that brings together fun and high-level competition has made my college experience that much more meaningful. I wouldn’t trade it for anything!” – Lauren Weigel