Farm Credit Opens 2025 Grant Applications for Rural Projects

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative serving Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland, announced that they are now accepting applications for the fourth cycle of grant opportunities through their Charitable Contributions Fund.

Through the Farm Credit of the Virginias Charitable Contributions Fund grant program, the cooperative supports and builds stronger partnerships with organizations that preserve and promote farmers and families in its rural communities. The program allows the Association to meet their mission to serve the agriculture industry by investing in the growth of agricultural programming.

Grants will be awarded for up to $10,000 in funding. Funding will be considered for charitable projects that are either located in their 96-county territory or that serve communities where Farm Credit of the Virginias conducts business. Grants will only be awarded to non-profit groups and organizations, and will not be awarded to individuals or private farms. Additional terms and conditions are available on the print and online application forms.

Grant applications for the current funding cycle will be accepted May 1, 2025 through June 30, 2025. Grants will be awarded in August 2025. Applications and additional program details can be accessed at the following link: https://www.farmcreditofvirginias.com/ccf

Regarding the Charitable Contributions Fund, Brad Cornelius, CEO, said, “We are proud to support the agriculture industry and the quality of life in our rural communities through our Charitable Contributions Fund grant program. In this fourth funding cycle of the program, we look forward to providing crucial grant funds to dedicated organizations that align with our mission. It is a joy to learn about the far-reaching and lasting impacts of previous grant recipients in our communities, and we’re pleased to see what more we can accomplish through the continuation of this grant program.”