YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Opens Registration for 2025 Summer Camps

Registration is now open for summer camps at the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, offering enriching and engaging options for children of all ages across the region. From full-day adventures to half-day specialty programs, this year’s lineup includes a variety of camp formats to fit every family’s needs—including Kinder Camps for preschoolers, Youth Camps for ages 5–12, and even hands-on Cooking Camps for budding chefs.

Kinder Camps are designed for the youngest campers—ages 3 to rising kindergarten—and are offered by the Kirk Family YMCA and the Salem Family YMCA. Kinder Camp at the Kirk Family YMCA is available full time whereas the Salem Family YMCA offers half day Kinder Camp for families who prefer a gentle introduction to the camp experience.

Half-Day Camps offer a great option for families who want to keep kids active and engaged while still enjoying some downtime at home. At the YMCA Express at Gainsboro, the popular Cooking Camp gives children ages 5–12 (who have completed kindergarten) a chance to learn kitchen basics, build confidence, and explore new skills through fun, hands-on lessons. Half-day camps are also offered at the YMCA at Tanglewood and Salem Family YMCA.

Full-Day Camps are available for children ages 5–12 and provide a full schedule of enrichment activities like swimming, outdoor play, arts, sports, and STEM learning. Full-day camps are hosted by the Botetourt Family YMCA, Salem Family YMCA, Kirk Family YMCA, and Rockbridge Area YMCA.

New this year are Half-Day Summer Camps at the YMCA at Tanglewood:

Preschool Camp (Ages 4–5) runs Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and offers a gentle introduction to the camp experience with games, crafts, and friendship-building fun.

Youth Camp (Ages 6–8) runs Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., packed with enrichment activities to keep minds and bodies engaged all summer long.

Youth Pickleball takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00–3:00 p.m. for even more active play—perfect for campers wanting to try something new and exciting!

Financial assistance is available, and the YMCA is committed to ensuring all children have access to a safe, enriching summer—regardless of financial circumstance.

To view detailed camp schedules, rates, and registration information, visit https://ymcavbr.org/summercamp.