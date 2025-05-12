KALEO to Perform Live at the Berglund Center This September

Berglund Center has announced that KALEO is coming to Berglund Center on September 28, 2025. Icelandic rock band KALEO will release their highly anticipated third studio album, MIXED EMOTIONS on May 9th via Atlantic.

Produced by GRAMMY® Award Winner Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Sierra Ferrell) and co-produced by frontman JJ Julius Son and GRAMMY® Award Winner Shawn Everett (The Killers, Kacey Musgraves), MIXED EMOTIONS is a landmark rock album tackling themes from ending gun violence to overcoming despair. MIXED EMOTIONS is KALEO’s most ambitious album yet and it hits hard and digs deep in its mission for us to embrace our full spectrum of emotions during these trying times.

MIXED EMOTIONS showcases KALEO’s full range, from high-octane adrenaline to restrained, thought-provoking inner reflection. It features hit singles “Rock N Roller,” “Lonely Cowboy,” “USA Today,” as well as their newest song “Back Door” – a brooding timeless bluesy rocker, which highlights JJ’s singular graveled vocal, will be released on Friday, February 21 across all streaming platforms.

After amassing over 4+ billion global streams, 60+ international gold, platinum, and diamond certifications, countless sold-out headlining shows, plus appearances at noteworthy festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and more, the GRAMMY® nominated, Icelandic rockers KALEO, have proven to be a worldwide phenomenon.

Known for their electrifying live performances, KALEO toured nonstop for 3 years in support of their platinum selling debut album, A/B, which spawned the megahit “Way Down We Go.” The song has since joined the Spotify Billions club with more than 1.3 billion streams and is featured in nearly 3 million TikToks, cementing it as one of the most viral tracks in the history of the platform.

On the heels of sophomore release, Surface Sounds, the band embarked on their Fight or Flight World Tour coming out of Covid. 2022 saw them perform 97 times in 92 different cities across 22 countries, selling over one quarter of a million tickets globally.

KALEO recently finished their 2024 Payback Tour, selling out famed venues across the globe including Red Rocks and Wembley Arena. 2025 will see the boys touring Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and South America before returning to North America with dates through May 2025.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16th at 10 AM, and they are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details: