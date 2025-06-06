BECKY MAUPIN: More Than a Feeling: The Power of a Mother’s Intuition

There’s a guiding voice inside every mother.

Sometimes it’s loud and urgent—the feeling that something’s wrong, even when everyone else says it’s fine. When all the tests come back “normal” but you’re not convinced. Other times, it’s gentle and persistent—the sense that your child has a need that hasn’t been identified yet. You’re keeping a watchful eye on them, waiting for a piece of information that will help you know how to help them.

We call it “mother’s intuition.”But it’s more than a hunch or a gut feeling. It’s a deep, God-given connection between you and the child you carried, held, and nurtured. A form of wisdom that science still hasn’t fully explained—but most mothers have felt.

In a world filled with parenting books, social media tips, and well-meaning advice, your intuition can get drowned out. But here’s the truth: You know your child better than anyone.

You were chosen for them. And that voice inside you is worth listening to.

As a nurse and functional medicine practitioner, I can’t tell you how many times a mom has said, “I knew something was off—but no one listened.”

Sometimes it’s about health. Sometimes it’s about emotional needs. But almost always, that mama was right and she needed someone to listen.

We need to normalize trusting that mother’s instinct. Because your intuition is not an overreaction. It’s not anxiety. It’s not a lack of knowledge. It’s insight, and it’s valuable.

We often stop trusting ourselves because we’ve been told to trust others instead–our doctors, our educators, our government. While it’s wise to seek advice from other trained and experienced individuals, the ones you go to should respect and value your intuition. It’s ok to walk away from the ones that don’t and begin building a network that hears you and respects your motherly authority.

If your intuition has been suppressed, here are a few ways to reconnect with it:

Slow down. Easier said than done, right? But when you’re constantly rushing, it’s hard to hear what your instincts are telling you.

Pay attention to patterns. You notice things others don’t. That’s your superpower. Even if it seems insignificant, take note of what you’re seeing–it’s likely a piece of the puzzle.

Remember who you are. You’re not just a mom. You are the mom. You’re already better equipped to take care of your child than anyone else. You don’t need anyone’s permission to trust yourself.

If you’ve brought up a concern and were dismissed, you’re not alone. If you’ve advocated for your child and were brushed off, your voice still matters. Don’t give up. Let that experience fuel your determination. Keep showing up, keep asking questions, andkeep trusting your gut. Your child is depending on you.

Motherhood isn’t always clear, in fact, sometimes I wonder if it’s ever clear. But your intuition is a compass and more often than not, it’s pointing you in the right direction.

Becky is a wife, mom of four boys, nurse, and Functional Health Practitioner who’s passionate about helping women feel like themselves again.After spending over a decade in women’s health, it was her own journey through motherhood that highlighted the gaps in our healthcare system. Now, she applies her medical knowledge through a functional medicine lens to uncover the root causes of symptoms and help women move from surviving to thriving. Becky is the founder of Rooted and Restored Functional Health, where she walks with moms looking for real answers and lasting wellness. Learn more at www.rootedandrestoredhealth.com