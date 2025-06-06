Blue Ridge Rising Two-State Summit Set for July 8-10 at Hotel Roanoke

Residents from the Blue Ridge Parkway region are invited to attend the Blue Ridge Rising Two-State Summit from Tuesday, July 8, through Thursday, July 10, at Hotel Roanoke in Roanoke, Va.

Hosted by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the summit will bring together partners and community members to advance the goals of the Blue Ridge Rising Action Plan, a community-led effort to grow travel and related economic development. This gathering provides an opportunity to explore new ideas, receive updates on regional progress, learn about upcoming grant opportunities, and build valuable connections. Designed for residents and regional leaders in tourism, economic development, outdoor recreation, planning, and nonprofits, the summit aims to foster collaboration and unity across the 29 counties that host the Blue Ridge Parkway and its 16 million annual visitors.

Event highlights include:

Field trips on July 8, including an e-bike greenway tour, walking tour through Roanoke’s historic downtown, and a visit to Explore Park.

A keynote address by Ta Enos, a writer, mom, and founder and CEO of a regional nonprofit that is helping to revitalize the rural Pennsylvania Wilds region through intentional place-based outdoor recreation development. Her memoir, PROUDLY MADE: A Story of Reinvention in the Big Woods and Small Towns of the Pennsylvania Wilds was released this June for Great Outdoors Month, and will be available for sale and signing.

Sessions and panel discussions on topics including The Power of Place: Driving Economic Growth through Meaningful Travel, Developing the Blue Ridge Rising Workforce, and National Forests as a Force for Blue Ridge Rising.

An update on the Blue Ridge Rising Action Plan, with reviews of recent actions and next steps to implement strategies related to six themes: marketing, visitor experience, unified regional voice, natural resource protection, education (workforce development), and capacity building. The Foundation will offer a preview of upcoming grant programs designed to help implement action plan strategies in Parkway communities.

Registration for the summit is $200 and includes admission to all sessions, meals, and refreshments. Field trips have additional fees. To learn more and register, visit BlueRidgeRising.com.

The 2025 Summit sponsors and supporters include the C.W. and Dorothy G. Love Foundation, Soloviev Foundation, Appalachian Regional Commission, First Citizens Bank, Mast General Store, Gateway Forward Planning and Consulting, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Destination by Design, Hotel Roanoke, Outward Design, Red Orange Studio, and Wilkes County Tourism.

Blue Ridge Rising is a program of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and earned the Public Lands Alliance’s 2025 Outstanding Public Engagement Award. The Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment. Since 1997, the organization has provided more than $24 million in support for the national park. To learn more, visit BRPFoundation.org.