Virginia Commission for the Arts Awards Nearly 400 Grants

The Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA) announces nearly 400 grant awards for fiscal year 2026, supporting artists, arts organizations, programs, and creative initiatives in communities across the Commonwealth. These investments, made possible by funding from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), aim to strengthen Virginia’s vibrant and diverse arts sector while expanding access to the arts across the state.

“We are deeply grateful to Governor Youngkin, the Virginia General Assembly, and the National Endowment for the Arts for making these vital investments in Virginia’s cultural life possible,” said Executive Director Colleen Messick. “The arts are essential to our shared humanity, strengthening communities, sparking creativity and empathy, and enriching our social, educational, and economic well-being. With nearly 80% of our funding dedicated to operating support, these grants truly serve as a lifeline for Virginia’s cultural ecosystem.”

VCA Board Chair Barbara Parker noted, “We are especially thankful for continued support from the NEA. These federal funds enable the VCA to invest in programs that serve communities of all sizes across the Commonwealth. Already, our grant programs are set to reach 131 of Virginia’s 133 counties and independent cities, bringing us closer than ever to connecting all Virginians with state support and demonstrating the powerful reach of public investment in the arts.”

FY26 Grant Allocations to date Feature:

160 General Operating Support for Medium and Large Organizations (GOS) Grants, bolstering arts organizations to continue, strengthen, and expand arts experiences that benefit all Virginians.

63 Operating Support Small, for Small Arts Organizations, (OSS) Grants, increasing support for small and emerging arts organizations central to the vibrancy of Virginia’s communities.

100 Creative Communities Partnership Grants (CCPG), encouraging local and tribal governments to support the arts through matching funds.

36 Community Impact Grants, igniting new and innovative art-based projects or services that reach and impact communities.

In addition to these grants, the VCA awards an additional 250+ grants throughout the fiscal year through its Virginia Touring and Arts in Practice grant programs. Accepting applications on a rolling basis, these grants extend extraordinary opportunities for state-supported arts programming in every corner of the Commonwealth. Application deadlines, eligibility requirements, and information about the VCA Artist Rosters, which help deliver these programs, are available on the VCA’s website.