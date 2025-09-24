ROBERT L. MARONIC: Communist China’s And Mexico’s Undeclared War Against The U.S. – Part I

I read an article in the New York Post written by Jennie Taer on August 11 entitled, “This little-known synthetic opioid is up to 43 times more deadly than fentanyl, resistant to Narcan and killing young Americans.” These relatively new “synthetic opioids” are called nitazines.

In my opinion, this article’s title could have been an opening introduction to a terrifying thirty-minute episode from Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone.

I always knew that fentanyl was a deadly poison, which the four major Mexican cartels (in addition to Colombia and Venezuela) have been manufacturing and smuggling into the U.S. because of our lax southern and maritime border security, since 2019. Now, nitazenes have the potential to become an absolute nightmare for rescue squads, emergency rooms, and morgues across the U.S.

According to the Post, nitazenes began “seeping into the U.S. at an alarming rate” in the last two or three years under the Biden administration. What is insidious about them is that they are currently sold in a variety of deadly “strains” or strengths, depending on the drug lab and often mixed with heroin or cocaine.

Unbelievably, some “strains” of nitazenes are so powerful that they are 800 times more potent than morphine, depending on the chemical formulation. The toxicity of nitazenes is simply beyond my imagination and mind-boggling.

I presently think that the difference in the deadliness of nitazenes is because of their lack of quality control in their manufacturing and the use of inexperienced chemists among the Mexican cartels. However, I am certain that within the next year, they will all have perfected their poisonous formula and diabolical distribution into the U.S. in order tomaximize their profits.

Right now, some nitazenes are “25 times more lethal than fentanyl” while others are “between five [sic] and 43 times stronger, depending on the type.” When nitazenes become resistant to Narcan, it is an inevitable death sentence because the synthetic opioid instantly kills the casual user or drug addict.

No human being can physically acclimate to nitazenes. They are a euphoric death sentence.

So, where are the Mexican cartels primarily obtaining their chemical precursors in order to manufacture nitazines? The answer is Communist China, specifically the Chinese Communist Party (Chicoms), which comprises about 8% of the Chinese population.

That is because the Chinese Ministry of State Security, which is the equivalent of both our CIA and FBI, and the duplicitous Xi Jinping, knowingly and directly supply the chemical precursors to undermine our society. The Chicoms transport them directly to Mexico or third-party countries in Central America by either cargo ships or airplanes so that the Mexican cartels can manufacture the fentanyl and nitazines in clandestine laboratories.

What really caught my attention in the Post exposé was the map, which was almost halfway through the article entitled,“An illustration that highlights the U.S. cities with the highest rates of nitazene-related overdoses.” When I enlarged the map, I was truly shocked.

I quickly noticed that five familiar cities and counties in western Virginia were ravaged by “nitazene-related overdoses (nonfatal or fatal) “between January 1, 2023, and April 30, 2025.” They included Winchester City, Shenandoah County, Warren County, Page County, Tazewell County, and Martinsville City. South Carolina was not much better than many other parts of the country.

I asked myself if this synthetic opioid is bad now, what will it be like a year from now? What will it be like five years from now? I am almost afraid to ask.

To be continued