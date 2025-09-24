Roanoke’s 3rd annual Save a Life Day joins 50-state effort to provide overdose solutions

On September 25, 2025, all 50 states will host free naloxone events for Save a Life Day for the first time – with over 500 events already covering the map. A list of participating states and counties can be found at www.soarwv.org/save.

Roanoke’s Save a Life Day festivities will take place at On Our Own of Roanoke Valley, 1122 2nd St SW, Roanoke VA, 24016 from 1:00-6:30pm, rain or shine.

All attendees will receive a naloxone kit, an in-person training, local resources, snacks, and access to all the services, connections to care, and fun available in the Save a Life Day Lounge.

Naloxone, more well known by one of its brand names, Narcan, is an easy-to-use nasal spray that works to reverse opioid overdoses. Approved by the FDA more than 50 years ago, this medication—once available only by prescription—became an over-the-counter medication in 2023.

That same year, overdose fatality rates began to drop nationwide. By 2024, the CDC reported an almost 27% decline in fatalities across the nation. Although many factors contributed, naloxone access is a key piece of the puzzle.

“The work that Save a Life Day organizers do every day: harm reduction, prevention, substance use treatment, recovery, housing, mutual aid, community outreach, and healthcare – these are all integral pieces of the puzzle too. Save a Life Day is about celebrating where the real change happens every other day of the year,” said Caroline Wilson, Save A Life Day Coordinator for the nonprofit SOAR WV.

Since 2021, SOAR WV has coordinated this event, growing it from a two-county pilot in West Virginia, to a fully national day of action in 2025. “It feels special, and extra meaningful that Save a Life Day started right here in the heart of the nation’s overdose crisis and continues to be tended by it. People who’ve faced so much loss have a drive for giving back that can’t be measured,” noted Joe Solomon, SOAR WV’s Co-Director. “Wherever you are–if you’ve been touched by this crisis: you’ve got something vital to share.”

For Roanoke’s event, people who use drugs, their family and friends, community members, and anyone who wants to be ready to save a life are invited to join for free naloxone training.

The training takes just 5–10 minutes, and participants can drop in anytime between 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A Resource Fair will take place between 1:00–4:00 p.m., followed by drive-thru REVIVE! trainings from 4:00–6:30 p.m.

This year’s event is hosted by the Roanoke Valley Collective Response and the Virginia Department of Health, in partnership with these community organizations:

Anthem Health Keepers, Anderson Treatments, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Bradley Free Clinic, Calm Clinic and Caravan, Drop-In Center, Envision Health, Feeding Southwest Virginia, Hustle Haven, Into Action Recovery and Wellness, Legal Aid, On our Own of Roanoke Valley, Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition, TAP (Total Action for Progress), The PEERS Network, SARA Roanoke (Sexual Assault Response and Awareness) and Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition.

“This will be the third Save a Life Day we’ve been honored to take part in, and equipping people with the knowledge and tools to save a life with naloxone is more important now than ever,” said Bailey Medeiros, Director of the Roanoke Valley Collective Response. “The energy and passion for saving lives shown by our local organizers, Cali Vasaturo and Anna Bauter, along with our partners and incredible volunteers, embody this year’s theme of mutual aid. We’re grateful to stand with communities across the country as we empower even more people here in Roanoke.”

Across the country, organizers plan to distribute over 100,000 naloxone doses throughout the day. Each location is powered by local volunteers who attended training to be able to participate. There are more than 30 volunteers for this year’s event in Roanoke, Virginia.