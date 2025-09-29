ROBERT L. MARONIC: Communist China’s And Mexico’s Undeclared War Against The U.S. – Part II

I have bad news for President Trump. Xi Jinping is not your friend, and not even close to it. He is our military and economic adversary and potential enemy, who sadistically delights in our suffering and the scores of thousands of deaths annually from fentanyl and nitazenes.

That is precisely one reason why Trump wants to reoccupy Bagram airbase north of Kabul in Afghanistan. It is because it is one hour away from where China tests its nuclear weapons at Lop Nur in the northwestern Xinjiang province. This is also the same province where China has oppressed and persecuted Muslim Uyghurs for decades, which caused the United Nations to accuse Beijing of using Uyghur prisoners for organ trafficking in 2021, along with other allegations of forced sterilization of Uyghur women in 2020.

It is also why the U.S. needs to control the algorithm of the TikTok app, which is so popular in this country among its “170 million users.” Unfortunately, TikTok will still allow China to use it as a “spycraft portal,” “littered with anti-American propaganda,” antisemitism, which “should be shut down in the U.S.”

Unfortunately, I suspect that nitazines will get a lot worse in the near future before they get better unless Washington militarily deals with the immediate source of the problem in Mexico. That can only be accomplished by destroying the narco-terrorist labs of the Sinaloa and other major cartels, which the U.S. State Department designated last February as terrorist organizations, by using predator drones or B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers with or without the consent of President Sheinbaum in Mexico City.

Declaring war on Communist China or the head of the snake is simply not a military option since it might precipitate an invasion of Taiwan or cause World War III.

One major problem with Mexico solving its own problem is that crime is endemic. According to the Global Press Journal, an astonishing “93% of crimes go unreported” in Mexico. This is true because of widespread corruption, especially among the police, armed forces, and judiciary, and the fear of homicidal retaliation by criminals, making the country a semi-lawless third-world nation. That is especially true except for such tourist resorts popular with Americans as Cuernavaca, Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, etc., which all bring in much-needed dollars and euros.

That is because Mexico’s GDP is minuscule compared to the U.S., which is $30.35 trillion. In 2024, Mexico’s GDP was only $2.88 trillion (purchasing power parity) with not much of a middle class. Mexico is mostly a nation comprised of a small wealthy oligarchy ruling over a country of overwhelmingly poor people with not much of a middle class.

Mexico City, because of corruption, is currently impotent in eliminating the drug cartels, which operate with almost complete impunity, terrifying their fellow Mexicans while selling their illegal drugs abroad and domestically.

However, the Trump administration also needs to crack down on Americans’ illegal drug use through harsher fines and longer imprisonment for both users and sellers, and perhaps impose the death penalty on drug pushers. This also includes stopping American illegal gun running, which arms much of the cartel violence within Mexico.

So far, President Trump seems to be indirectly dealing with illegal drugs by initially concentrating on the southeastern Caribbean by destroying shipments of narcotics carried by Tren De Aragua and MS-13 speed boats, along with other small craft leaving Venezuela. Most likely, this is also a direct warning to the Mexican cartels that their days are numbered.

To the consternation of the Mexican cartels, there is presently a $50 million reward for the capture of President Maduro of Venezuela. Perhaps, the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, should take heed?

In 2024, it was estimated that fentanyl alone, excluding nitazines, killed approximately 48,000 Americans from a high of approximately 76,282 in 2023 despite Trump’s much-improved southern and maritime border security in 2024. So, I asked myself why the Chinese Communist Party and Mexican cartels or their Chicom proxies want their customers dead instead of making them chronically addicted in order to make additional profits?

The answer lies in studying 19th-century history in both China and Mexico. In one sense, fentanyl and nitazines are not just an illegal drug business but an undeclared war against the U.S., while giving them gratifying vengeance for past wrongs done to both China and Mexico in the 19th century.

As previously stated, most drug pushers or cartels want their customers addicted and alive to make money. The drug pushers from both Xi Jinping’s China and Mexico do not.

They both want to destroy the fabric of American society in an under-the-radar war against the U.S. because of past history.

The Chinese Communist Party hates the U.S. and has disdain for the West (i.e., Europe) because of the 19th-century Opium Wars, which lasted from 1839-42 (First Opium War) and 1857-59 (Second Opium War), along with the failure of the Boxer Rebellion from 1899-1901.

Both the personification and epitome of this exploitation of China was President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s maternal grandfather, Warren Delano, Jr., and other Boston Clan Yankees, who made millions of dollars as drug pushers of opium in the port city of Canton, or modern-day Guangzhou in southeastern China.

What happened in the 19th century is not history but current events. It is that simple. Communist China regarded the entire 19th century as a time of national humiliation, economic weakness, societal backwardness, and political subjugation to both the American and European powers because of the millions of Chinese addicted to opium. In their vindictive thinking today, it is America’s and Europe’s time to feel the pain.

The Chinese Communist Party also views the U.S. as a slowly declining imperial power while viewing themselves as the new ascendant world power of the 21st century; and they do not care whether it is accomplished through superior technology, Belt and Road Initiative (New Silk Road), violation of maritime international law (South China Sea), intellectual theft, espionage, propaganda, drug addiction or any other means necessary to achieve that goal.

On the other hand, Mexico has had a long grudge against the U.S. since the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848. No matter how well an American becomes a friend of a Mexican, always in the back of his or her mind is the fact that your American ancestors stole over half (55%) of our country during the Mexican War.

If the U.S. does not act soon, a new synthetic drug called carfentanil, which is worse than nitazenes, may alarmingly appear in the U.S. in the near future. The DEA believes that it is “10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl.”

Robert L. Maronic