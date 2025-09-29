Cox Employees Award $15,000 to Roanoke Nonprofits

Cox Communications employees have awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to three local nonprofits, through Cox Charities Community Investment Grants. The program provides employee funded grants of up to $5,000 to support a special program benefiting residents in the area. Earlier this year, organizations were invited to submit applications for funding. This year’s recipients of the Cox Charities Community Investment Grants are:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, Inc. – The 9th Street Club will use this grant to support its DIY STEM program, providing hands-on science activities for youth ages 6–18. Funds will help deliver engaging experiments—like building spaghetti towers, growing potatoes, and creating salt art—that teach engineering, biology, and creative problem solving.

The Hope Center of 11 th Street NW – This grant will support the Community Economic Empowerment Series, a yearlong program offering weekly workshops and coaching to boost financial literacy, job readiness, and small business development for underserved residents.

Total Action Against Poverty in the Roanoke Valley – Funds will support TAP's new youth employment initiative, Project Discover U, which provides paid work experience, professional development, and mentorship for up to 50 youth ages 14–24.

“On behalf of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Cox Charities for their generous support,” said Christina Ballard, chief development officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia. “Their contribution directly fuels our mission to provide safe, enriching, and opportunity-filled spaces for youth across our region—especially those who need us most. Thanks to partners like Cox Charities, we’re able to offer hands-on learning experiences, academic support, and character-building programs that prepare our members for bright futures.”

Angela Penn, president and CEO of Total Action Progress added “On behalf of Total Action for Progress, we extend our deepest thanks to Cox Charities for their donation. Their support sustains our mission to uplift the people of the Roanoke Valley. Through this grant, TAP is able to invest in Roanoke’s youth through Project Discover U, engaging them in positive career and skill building activities, and creating a lasting impact for the generations to come.”

Cox Charities is a charitable giving initiative of Cox Communications fully funded by Cox employees and business partners. The funds raised are then invested annually as Cox Charities Community Investment Grants to organizations that align with their focus areas of youth innovation programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM); conservation and sustainability initiatives; and social justice. A total of $315,000 is being awarded to 63 grant recipients throughout Cox’s East Region.

“Supporting our community isn’t just part of our job, it’s who we are at Cox. Whether it’s our employees giving money from their own pockets to fund these local nonprofit grants, or rolling up our sleeves to volunteer, our team shows up with heart and purpose,” said Stacie Vest, Cox Roanoke market leader. “This community means a lot to us, and I’m incredibly proud of how our employees continue to make a real difference every day.”

For more information about Cox Charities, visit www.CoxCharitiesNE.org.