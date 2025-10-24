ROBERT L. MARONIC: Antisemite Zohran Mamdani Will Be An Economic Disaster For New York City – Part I

Antisemite Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist candidate for mayor in New York City on November 4, may not be a “100% Communist lunatic” as President Trump stated on June 25. However, he may be something far worse.

Mamdani metaphorically wears a coat of many “colors” but not one of distinction, honor, and truth. There is no question that he is the new personification of the hard radical left in the U.S. with his Castro-like beard.

There is no question that Mamdani is a virulent antisemite and neo-Marxist, who astutely and publicly disguises his anger and is a master of evasion. He unequivocally refuses to denounce two antisemitic, violent, and demonizing slogans: “globalize the intifada” and “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).” His antisemitism is so bad that the Israel Foreign Ministry, on October 7, 2025, succinctly and accurately called him a “mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda.”

Mamdani routinely and falsely accuses Israel of apartheid and genocide. He would not know apartheid or genocide if it bit him in the a••.

Despite being a “good” Muslim, the slippery and elusive candidate supported decriminalizing prostitution in 2020. He also supported the legalization of prostitution in 2021, which could potentially turn much of New York City into one big whor•••••e.

Does he still support decriminalizing and the legalization of prostitution in 2026? That question is difficult to answer. My guess is an emphatic yes. These aspects of his political proposals are just for starters, which are actually peripheral to his campaign platform.

Mamdani fails to understand that legalized vice only attracts more vice in his desperate attempt to raise tax revenue in order to finance his campaign platform and make New York City more “affordable.”

However, I digress.

Mamdani has repeatedly threatened to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel if he ever attends the United Nations, and has been an anti-whitecop hater since 2020. He is one angry and hateful human being with a practiced, beguiling, smug smile whenever he gives one of his articulate press conferences and interviews. As Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa stated about Mamdani’s constant smiling during the October 22 debate, “Every time he lies, I think of Pinocchio,” … “but instead of his nose growing longer, his smile gets bigger and bigger.”

What especially worries me more than Mamdani being a potential Communist or neo-Marxist is that he is simply too politically inexperienced to govern a city of 8.5 million people, who would be in charge of approximately 306,000 employees. Plus, he has never had a staff greater than eight to twelve employees as an assemblyman in Albany since 2020.

Not to mention that Mamdani “missed 24 days — a third of this year’s legislative session,” which was the worst attendance record among all Democrats in the state Assembly in 2025. Albany is only 152 miles from New York City, and is a comfortable 2.5-hour one-way train ride via Amtrak.

Worse than being a communist, Mamdani is a total political neophyte or amateur, who has only passed three “minor” bills as an assemblyman in Albany since 2020. That is a recipe for an economic disaster regardless of where he stands on the political spectrum.

He is also an arrogant know-it-all and pampered “nepo baby” with a ravenous hunger for national politics, most likely in the 2030s, either in New York or elsewhere, which I strongly suspect could be Vermont after fellow Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I) retires.

Mamdani has been a relatively unknown 34-year-old assemblyman since 2020 with no practical experience in the military, management, or business. He also has had no previous meaningful employment in the private sector, and that is highly worrisome.

New York City simply does not need another inexperienced neophyte mayor, considered potentially worse than Bill de Blasio, which could lead to an economic disaster in the city.

I strongly suspect that Mamdani’s anger at the New York City government is partially because he has been a frustrated, alienated Muslim Indian-American for some unknown reason, who has felt like an outsider most of his life in the U.S. since the age of seven. However, I have one theory. The apple does not fall too far from the tree of his parents’ politics, especially his radical Columbia University father.

Unfortunately, his anger at the U.S. is fully reflected in his naive and unrealistic socialist campaign platform, which could likely lead to much egalitarian impoverishment and public school dysfunction, especially in the four boroughs outside of Manhattan.

I shudder to think what New York City’s debt and budget deficit might look like if he is elected for the next four years. I truly think that San Francisco might become New York City’s dismal fiscal future or worse if he becomes the next mayor.

However, I do agree with Mamdani that there needs to be more homeownership in New York City in the next ten years. The problem is how to achieve that objective without democratic socialism.

Unsurprisingly, Mamdani has no shame as a “good” Muslim. He lies, obfuscates, and distorts his past views on a broad range of political issues with the ease with which I breathe. A prime example is his belief that Hamas terrorists are a force for Palestinian good, or he regards them as righteous liberators, while Israel has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Mamdani conveniently forgets that the 1988 Hamas Charter (Prelude) blatantly and openly calls for the complete“obliteration”of Israel. He needs to take a one-week trip to Israel to observe the only functioning democracy in the entire Middle East. He might have a different viewpoint after his return to the U.S.

Last May, he accepted $1,000 from the extremist antisemitic Brooklyn Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who was “linked to the architects of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and other terrorist plots.” He appeared smiling happily with the same imam “arm-in-arm” while campaigning for mayor on October 18.

Unsurprisingly, in 1995, Wahhaj called the U.S. a “garbage can,” “filthy,” and “sick.” As the old saying goes, you are known by the friends you keep, especially if you now accept a $1,000 mayoral donation from Wahhaj. That is not what I would call reassuring.

Mamdani’s association with Wahhaj is a major disqualifier. That also includes New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul’s endorsement of Mamdani on September 14.

To be continued

Robert L. Maronic