Letter to the Editor: A free and honest press is appreciated now, more than ever before

I wanted to let you folks know how much I enjoy reading your reporting and, informative news stories.

Roanoke Star is filing a void create by the vacuum of Roanoke Times collapse as well as the web sites for local TV stations, which although free of cost, are slanted in accordance of their ownership. There is a hunger for factual reporting and I wish more folks knew of your organization.

It is my belief that you reflect the noble cause of the free press, and you do not tow to political party affiliations. I only wish to recognize the criticality of the job you do, to spread the facts and who said what to your readers.

Congratulations and god speed to you all.

James Bixby

Blacksburg, VA