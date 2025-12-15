Youngkins Donate Salary to Benefit Fort Lee’s Holiday Helper Toy Store

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin visited Fort Lee’s Holiday Helper Toy Store today to present $21,875 to the Holiday Helper Association, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring military children experience the joy of the holiday season. This quarterly salary donation reflects the Governor and First Lady’s commitment to supporting military families and organizations who uplift families across the Commonwealth.

Each December, Holiday Helper provides nominated, junior-ranking service members the opportunity to shop—free of charge—for toys, books, stocking stuffers, outerwear, bicycles, strollers, and essential items for their children. Supported entirely by volunteers and donations, the program serves more than 2,000 military children annually.

“At the start of our service journey together, the First Lady and I pledged that we would donate our salary to organizations that embody the character and the shared values that make the Commonwealth of Virginia so special,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our first donation, back in April 2022, went towards supporting our front-line heroes in law enforcement. Now we’ve come full circle and are giving our final donation toward supporting the families of those who preserve the freedoms we enjoy today. Holiday Helper is an incredible association that has done so much to give military children the kind of Christmas they dream of and deserve. Suzanne and I are proud to support Holiday Helper in their amazing mission.”

“Holiday Helper wraps military families in generosity and joy—reminding them how deeply they are valued,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “We are humbled to support a program that reflects the very best of Virginia’s Christmas spirit.”

The Governor and First Lady were welcomed by Major General Sean Davis, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command; Colonel Richard “Rich” J. Bendelewski, Garrison Commander; and Carlton Branch, President of Holiday Helper Association. The visit included remarks from military leaders, testimonials from service members, a formal check presentation, and a special shopping experience where the Governor and First Lady assisted soldiers in selecting and wrapping gifts for their children.

Since its founding in 2001, Holiday Helper has grown from a small room within Army Community Services to a year-round operation partnering with more than 100 community organizations. Initiatives now include commissary gift cards, new parent support items, and resources for Wounded Warriors, National Guard and Reserve personnel.

This installment of salary gifting fulfills Governor and First Lady Youngkin’s commitment to give away the entirety of his gubernatorial salary. In all, the Youngkins have contributed $700,000 to 20 nonprofits across the Commonwealth. With a disproportionate number of charities located in or around greater Petersburg, the Youngkins highlight the ongoing commitment to a signature Administration effort, The Partnership for Petersburg.

To find out more about the charities who have benefitted, or the Partnership, visit the First Lady’s website: www.firstlady.virginia.gov/about/awards-and-donations/.