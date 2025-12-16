Invest to Win Takes Flight With $20 Million Record Gift to Athletics

At a historic juncture for Virginia Tech Athletics, a donor has stepped forward to make the largest-ever gift to Hokie sports.

The anonymous gift commitment of $20 million follows the university’s announcement of an ambitious budget plan to better position teams to compete at the highest level. The gift will advance the university’s strategy — known as Invest to Win — to empower Virginia Tech Athletics to excel in the NCAA’s current Division I and Football Bowl Subdivision I landscapes.

The budget plan calls for a $229 million investment in athletics, coming from operational and philanthropic sources. The record gift is a major step in the fundraising effort.

This gift and others made in support of the university’s commitment to excellence in athletics will empower new Head Football Coach James Franklin and all other athletic programs to build top teams.

“We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary and timely gift,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “Doing more with less, while a testament to the talent of our staff and student athletes, is no longer an option. Invest to Win is about winning championships. Excellence in athletics complements our academic mission, elevates our impact, and inspires the passion and generosity of Hokie Nation, as demonstrated by this record gift.”

The previous record gift to athletics was $15.2 million donated in 2017.