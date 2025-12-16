Hokie Pride Unboxed: Join in the Fun of Hokie Gear on Instagram

The lineup

The remaining unboxings will roll out every few days on Instagram, each with a unique theme and personality:

Tuesday, Dec. 16: Designer, influencer, and creator Amber Miller ’18 (@ambermiller9) shares a box geared toward fans of artful Hokie flair who are growing their families.

Thursday, Dec. 18: Miss America 2020 and STEM advocate Camille Schrier ’18 (@camilleschrier) brings her fashion-forward spirit to the campaign.

Saturday, Dec. 20: Olympic medalist and Pamplin Advisory Council member Kristi Castlin ’10 (@kristiecastlin) highlights her continued connection to Hokie Nation.

Monday, Dec. 22: Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick ’03 (@mikevick) will close the series with a national spotlight on Hokie Spirit.

Each unboxing video will be shared on the Hoke Gear (@hokegear) and Virginia Tech (@virginia.tech) Instagram accounts, making it easy for fans to follow the full series in one place.

Miller, who will open her gift box on Tuesday, has been enthusiastically awaiting the unboxing. “I’m beyond excited… I can’t wait for our little Hokie to be repping Virginia Tech just like her parents. Being part of this campaign means so much to me, and I’m thrilled to share it with the Hokie Nation family.”

Storytelling for the win

The campaign not only celebrates individual stories but also reinforces the strength of Virginia Tech’s licensing partnerships. By collaborating with alumni and figures who represent the university’s values, Virginia Tech and CLC aim to highlight the benefits of supporting officially licensed products – from ensuring brand integrity to supporting the vendors and creators behind them.

Heather Ducote, senior director of marketing and brand management, said the campaign reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to storytelling that feels genuine and community driven.

“These unboxings let our alumni, students, fans, and followers experience Hokie spirit through familiar voices,” Ducote said. “It’s a fun, festive way to showcase our brand while strengthening the connections that make Virginia Tech so special.”

Renee Alarid, director of brand development and trademark licensing, said the campaign is designed to strengthen connections across the Hokie community.

“Our fans are passionate, creative, and deeply loyal,” she said. “This campaign celebrates that enthusiasm by giving them new ways to engage with the university and discover the exciting range of officially licensed products available today.”

Between giveaways, behind-the-scenes looks, and the debut of new and featured merchandise, the Instagram celebration aims to inspire joy, nostalgia, and plenty of Hokie Spirit.

By Anne Kroemer Hoffman