Virginia Credit Union, Member One Donate $15K to Roanoke, Lynchburg Youth Programs

Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division recently donated $15,000 to two community organizations working to improve education and well-being for local youth.

“Youth education initiatives are a core focus of our community engagement work at VACU and Member One,” said Tim Rowe, Member One Market President. “We’re proud to continue our long-standing relationships with two valued community partners in HumanKind and the YMCA, both of which have been recognized for their positive impact in the lives of local youth and families.”

A $10,000 donation will help HumanKind expand its Early Head Start facility in Lynchburg to serve 90 children—nearly double its current capacity. The expansion addresses a critical need in Lynchburg, where many areas have been designated as childcare “deserts” due to limited facilities and options for working families.

Early Head Start provides comprehensive support to eligible families, focusing on children’s health, education, and school readiness. The program helps ensure children enter kindergarten with a strong foundation for learning and well-being.

“We are thankful for the support of Member One and Virginia Credit Union in helping fund the expansion of our Early Head Start facility,” said Keeley Cordingley, Director of Advancement for HumanKind. “They are not just funding the expansion of a building; they are investing in the health, education, and economic stability of children and families.”

A $5,000 donation will support after-school programming at the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gainsboro location in Roanoke. The funding will help cover food, supplies, and staffing costs for the program, which serves 199 middle school students throughout the school year.

The after-school program is part of the Y’s Beacons Initiative, which helps students build the foundational skills they need to graduate from high school, succeed in their careers, and give back to their communities. The program provides a safe environment where students can participate in fun, educational activities.

Virginia Credit Union and Member One will also begin offering financial education programs to participating students and their families.

“Our after-school program offers students a safe and educationally enriching environment,” said Jonathan Pait, Branch Executive Director at the YMCA Express at Gainsboro. “Thanks to the support of Virginia Credit Union and Member One, we’ll be able to expand our programming to include lessons and resources on money management.”