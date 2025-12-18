VDOT Lifts Lane Closures for Holiday Travel Across Virginia

If you’re headed out to do some last-minute holiday shopping, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) can help you avoid the traffic disruptions. VDOT is bringing the holiday cheer by offering travel resources to make for a safe and joyful season.

VDOT will be suspending many highway work zones and lifting temporary lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Wednesday, Dec. 24, until noon on Friday, Dec. 26, as well as from noon on Wednesday, Dec. 31, until noon on Friday, Jan. 2.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.

Additionally, VDOT offers several resources to help plan travel ahead of time.

Plan Ahead With VDOT 511: Traffic Info at Your Fingertips

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, electric vehicle charging stations and more. By calling 511 from any phone in Virginia, use 511’s “speak ahead” option for hands-free and eyes-free audible traffic alerts for incidents and construction along your route. Traffic information is also available at 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

The 511 Virginia website also includes travel trends maps for the holiday periods (Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 map and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 map), showing peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming holiday travel period. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when traffic has historically moved the slowest. Using the menu at the top of 511.vdot.virginia.gov, click “Holiday Travel” to select the map.

Northern Virginia Express Lanes Schedule and Other Information

Find directional schedules for the reversible I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes, and information for the I-495 Express Lanes at expresslanes.com.

Hampton Roads Tunnels and Other Information

Traveling through Hampton Roads — For holiday travel requiring water crossings between the Hampton Roads Peninsula and Southside during construction of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes such as the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, the Route 17 James River Bridge, the free Jamestown-Scotland Ferry or I-95 to minimize potential delays.

Due to mechanical issues at the Route 17 George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge, longer than usual delays should be expected during bridge openings; the bridge openings could take approximately 45-60 minutes.

Stay Safe

Here are some additional tips for safely navigating the roadways during the holiday weekend:

Buckle up every time and ensure passengers and car seats are secured.

Put your phone down and don’t drive distracted.

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver. If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so.

Make sure your car is prepared for traveling in colder temperatures, including checking tire pressure and windshield wiper fluid levels and blades.

Consider leaving early to allow extra time to reach your destination.

If you feel tired while driving, consider taking a break at one of the more than 40 VDOT safety rest areas along the highways.

Obey the “Move Over” law, requiring motorists to move over one lane, if possible, for all vehicles with flashing lights, flares, or warning signs stopped on the side of the road. If drivers are unable to move over, they should reduce their speed and use caution.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).