FRED FIRST: There And Back Again

RECAP: I would be able to visit southwest Virginia again–home for almost 40 years, and the place I wrote about as if I would never leave it. But we did leave, because Floyd could not provide the health and housing we would eventually need for Ann. That need was satisfied, mid-May, so I got my tickets and made plans to return to Floyd County for three full–and I do mean FULL–days in late June. This is a partial personal debriefing and glimpse ahead to what comes next.

It must be one of Murphy’s laws: If you get a window seat, you will be sitting over the wing. Yep. Even so, as we finally descended through the clouds a few hundred miles north of Roanoke, it was a joy to see straight roads and rectangular fields yield to the orogeny of land rucked up into the ridges and valleys I had lived among for almost 40 years.

I mentally hugged my mountains and they hugged back. First, Mill Mountain–a tame city mountain, it’s true, with a star on it–a landmark I was delighted to see a few hundred feet below as we descended toward the runway that rose to meet us.

Then Tinker Mountain and tree with the lights in it, thank you Annie Dillard.

From the rental car down the Great Valley of Western Migration, mountains: Fort Lewis, Poor Mountain, and those known but nameless but not quite home. Then, from Shawsville, the valley ascent winding up Allegheny Springs onto the plateau of Floyd County.

Mountains of home: The Buffalo; Alum Ridge, Wills Ridge, Haycock, Panther Knob, The Saddle. There they were. I could confirm that these sentinel peaks had remained in place in my absence, after all.

THE SPREADSHEET

But of course, it was not the mountains but the people I had come to see. And like the mountains themselves, we were eroding and wearing down, bit by bit. A handful of Floyd expats like me had moved away had come back for this brief reunion among high places, with friends who had once been prominent landmarks on our shared and now fading map of life.

My daughter’s family, including my two rarely-seen grand daughters were central to this trip, staying like me, at at VRBO in town. The expats had planned meals and social events I wanted to attend. Friends outside of these groups were equally important to see. I was almost overwhelmed by obligation and opportunity.

To keep track of the who-where-and-when I created a table: date, time, person, event, comments.

And when the allocated 45 minutes was up, I excused myself promptly, difficult as it was, to get to my next visit. This rigid itinerary was obsessively detail-oriented, perhaps; but it worked.

And now I am back at “home” in Columbia again, my Floyd-June spreadsheet serves as an aide for fleshing out details of so many conversations and times together — a framework for binding memories to faces and places in the once-ness of time. I will enjoy the reliving of it all for some while.