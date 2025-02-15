I’ll admit that I was once a sucker for cheap flights, discount hotel packages, and buffets that promise 26 pounds of shrimp and unlimited soft serve for $8.50.

The outdated rooms and shoddy air conditioning were part of the charm, man.

Also, it was a small price to pay to save a few hundred bucks on the trip, though I could’ve easily lost that at one sitting of blackjack – which makes no sense when you think about it.

That’s why I finally decided to ditch the budget deals on my last trip, booking myself in for a luxurious stay at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Here are 8 reasons I’m never going back to bargain basement Vegas vacations again.

1. The Rooms Felt Like a Reward, Not a Risk

It’s no secret: package holidays usually land you in outdated rooms that probably still have Dean Martin’s cigarette ashes blended into the carpet.

At Resorts World though, the rooms felt like pure luxury from the moment I walked in – plush bedding, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a bathroom that could rival any spa.

And you don’t have to be Saudi royalty either – the hotel offers options for different budgets without sacrificing luxury. Even the “standard” rooms are a huge cut above.

Why I Loved It: Waking up in a room that wasn’t dingy or cramped felt like a win before I even hit the casino floor – a place where wins are few and far between!

2. The Odds of Buffet Regrets Are Low

All too familiar with hitting up cheap Vegas buffets, this time I set out to keep my stomach in order so I didn’t sluggishly putter around the strip after my third serving of prime rib.

At Resorts World, I opted for many of the over 40 dining options featuring world-renowned chefs and an Asian-inspired food hall called Famous Foods Street Eats.

From the best steak house on the strip (Carversteak) to the delicious sushi at Fuhu, every meal I had was memorable. They didn’t even cost much more than the typical buffet.

Why I Loved It: I left every meal feeling satisfied, not stuffed – and no “post buffet clarity” about how ridiculous it was to consume 2200 calories in one sitting!

3. The Pool Isn’t Just a Place to Hide from the Slots

Most budget hotels have pools that are either overcrowded, underwhelming, or both.

World Resort Las Vegas flips the script with its 5.5-acre pool complex, featuring multiple pools (infinity, family, and poolside lounge), luxury cabanas, and stunning Strip views.

I spent an entire afternoon sipping cocktails and soaking in the sun, and it felt like a Mexican getaway instead of a pit stop between gambling sessions.

Why I Loved It: It wasn’t just a place to cool off – it was an experience worth prioritizing.

4. The Casino Floor: Clean, Modern, and Full of Energy

If you’ve ever gambled at an older Vegas casino, you know the deal: smoky rooms, outdated carpets, and no offense grandpa – geriatrics hammering away at dated triple seven machines like it’s the key to bringing Elvis back to life.

The casino at Las Vegas Resorts World on the other hand is a modern marvel, offering 117,000 square feet of gaming space with a fresh and lively atmosphere.

Whether you’re into slots, table games, or the sportsbook, everything feels clean and up-to-date. Plus, the drink service was fast – a major win in my book.

Why I Loved It: I didn’t feel like I was gambling in a time capsule from the ’80s. Everything felt sleek and high-end.

5. Entertainment That Goes Beyond the Usual Vegas Acts

Vegas has plenty of shows, I don’t need to tell you that.

Yet so many casinos trot out has-beens or one-hit wonders. That’s where Resorts Las Vegas differs, offering residencies of more relevant acts like Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

I managed to snag tickets to a Theo Von show during my stay, and it was one of the highlights of the trip. The Theatre at Resorts World is state-of-the-art, and the sound quality is fantastic.

Why I Loved It: I didn’t have to worry about scrambling for cheap tickets or settling for a second-tier act.

6. Location, Location, Location

One of the downsides of booking budget Vegas packages is ending up in a hotel off the Strip, downtown, or god forbid anywhere else in the city.

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World is perfectly situated on the north end of the Strip, offering easy access to the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Fashion Show Mall.

For gambling, I could walk to the Wynn or Venetian in minutes, even though I never really felt the need to leave the property since everything I wanted was right there.

Why I Loved It: Being in the heart of the action made getting around easy while still feeling exclusive.

7. The Spa and Wellness Experience Was Next-Level

After nights of flowing drinks and casino craziness, I need to recover.

While budget hotels often have small gyms or outdated spas, Resorts World’s Awana Spa is a retreat on its own.

I spoiled myself with some customized treatments (wouldn’t you like to know :P) and had a great time in the cold plunge room, which was epic in July!

The spa also features crystal healing therapy and other luxurious treatments.

Why I Loved It: I didn’t just recover, I felt like I had a full-body reset, ready for an additional night of shenanigans – or just get back to myself before the flight home.

8. Tech-Forward is the Way to Go

Resorts World integrates technology into its guest experience in ways that most budget hotels can’t. From mobile check-in to keyless room entry via smartphone, everything was designed to be convenient and seamless.

I even ordered poolside eats through the Grubbhub app, which meant I spent more time enjoying the sunshine and less time waiting in line or looking for the noodle stand.

Why I Loved It: The tech upgrades made everything easier, and in Vegas, convenience is king.

Why Book Package Holidays in Vegas?

OK, so I splurged this time, but am I really done with package Vegas vacations forever?

I’ll be honest, a part of me still yearns for my humble beginnings traveling to this crazy city for the price of a Millennium Falcon Lego kit.

For a lot of people, a package holiday in Vegas can still be a smart move, combining convenience and savings with extra perks you won’t get by booking everything separately.

Here are six reasons to consider it:

Cost Savings: In case you still don’t know, bundling your flight, hotel, and extras like meals or shows often comes up way cheaper than booking them individually.

In case you still don’t know, bundling your flight, hotel, and extras like meals or shows often comes up way cheaper than booking them individually. Convenience: One booking covers multiple aspects of your trip, saving you the hassle of coordinating everything yourself.

One booking covers multiple aspects of your trip, saving you the hassle of coordinating everything yourself. Exclusive Perks: Many package deals include free upgrades, dining credits, or show tickets to enhance your experience.

Many package deals include free upgrades, dining credits, or show tickets to enhance your experience. Group-Friendly: Traveling with friends or family? Packages often come with group discounts and accommodations tailored for larger parties.

Traveling with friends or family? Packages often come with group discounts and accommodations tailored for larger parties. Tailored Experiences: Some packages cater to specific interests, like luxury stays, party weekends, or adventure-based excursions.

Some packages cater to specific interests, like luxury stays, party weekends, or adventure-based excursions. Peace of Mind: Many package holidays offer cancellation flexibility, travel insurance, or on-ground support, making your trip stress-free.

Resorts World Las Vegas – FAQs

Who owns Resorts World Las Vegas?

Resorts World Las Vegas is owned by Genting Group, a global powerhouse in hospitality and entertainment based in Malaysia.

Where is Resorts World in Las Vegas?

Resorts World is located on the Las Vegas Strip at 3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard, near other iconic destinations like the Wynn and Venetian.

How to get to Resorts World Las Vegas?

You can access Resorts World easily by car or taxi from McCarran International Airport, about a 10-minute drive. Ride-shares and the Las Vegas Monorail are also convenient options.

What is near Resorts World Las Vegas?

Attractions near Resorts World include the Wynn, Fashion Show Mall, the Venetian, and popular nightlife spots like XS. The Las Vegas Convention Center is also just minutes away.

How much is parking at Resorts World Las Vegas?

Self-parking at Resorts World is currently free, but valet parking typically costs $20-$25 per day, subject to change based on events or promotions.

When did Resorts World open in Las Vegas?

Resorts World Las Vegas officially opened on June 24, 2021, bringing luxury accommodations and innovative entertainment to the iconic Strip.

Final Thoughts: You Get What You Pay For in Vegas

Again, I’m not telling any tales out of school here: package vacations might look good on paper, but they often come with hidden costs.

Outdated rooms, mediocre food, and stale gaming floors could be just the beginning.

I’m still going to hold my soft spot for places like Circus Circus or the Golden Nugget, but I’m happy to say my Resorts World may have converted me to the light side.

The 5-star experience was worth every penny, and if you can’t find it in your budget to upgrade, then just cut back on your gambling budget!