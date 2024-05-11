PARK Roanoke Announces Transition to Gateless Parking System at Center in the Square Garage

PARK Roanoke has announced an innovative upgrade to the Center in the Square parking garage. Starting Monday, May 13, construction will begin to transform the facility into a modern, gateless parking operation. This enhancement aims at improving the customer experience and operational performance.

During the initial phase of install, patrons will continue to use the existing parking equipment. PARK Roanoke is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and minimal disruption to daily operations. Detailed information on how the new gateless system will operate will be provided to all users ahead of removing the current equipment.

Updates regarding construction progress and operational changes will be communicated promptly. PARK Roanoke appreciates the patience and understanding of all its customers during this period and looks forward to unveiling the new gateless parking system.