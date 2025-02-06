Market on Melrose Celebrates Black History Month With Community Events

ROANOKE, Va. (Feb. 6, 2025) – Market on Melrose, Northwest Roanoke’s full-service neighborhood grocery store, announces a monthlong celebration of Black History Month with special events designed to honor the community’s rich cultural heritage while promoting health and unity.

Throughout February, shoppers can enjoy free recipe cards featuring traditional African-American cuisine, complete with convenient shopping lists to help families prepare nutritious meals that celebrate cultural heritage. The Market will also offer special tastings and samples of featured products on Feb. 15 and 22, highlighting both traditional favorites and healthy adaptations of classic dishes.

“Market on Melrose isn’t just a grocery store – it’s a gathering place that celebrates and uplifts our community,” said Amanda Taylor-Napier, Director of Business Services. “Honoring Black History Month exemplifies our commitment to honoring Northwest Roanoke’s vibrant culture while providing essential resources for neighbors.”

A highlight of the month’s activities will be a Shop With the Divine Nine event on Saturday, February 22, from noon to 2 p.m. This event brings together Roanokers from all nine historically Black Greek Letter organizations. The event will feature music and fellowship. This gathering represents a unified show of support for the ongoing revitalization of Northwest Roanoke.