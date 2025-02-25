Lane Reconfiguration Demonstration on Gus Nicks Blvd.

The City of Roanoke and the Town of Vinton are partnering on a demonstration project on Gus Nicks Boulevard that will re-configure the roadway from Eastern Ave to Pollard Street. This initiative, scheduled to begin March 3, aims to assess the feasibility of transitioning the roadway from four lanes to three, with the goal of improving safety and traffic efficiency.

As part of the preparation, traffic counts for the corridor were taken in January. Additionally, pre-condition vehicle queuing and travel time analyses were conducted to best understand the existing travel conditions. The demonstration will be marked using orange barrels provided by LMC and will last for approximately two weeks, including one or two weekends. The temporary setup will allow traffic engineers to gather real-time data on travel times, congestion levels, and speed reductions.

Gus Nicks Boulevard serves as a key corridor connecting Roanoke and Vinton, making regional collaboration essential. Following the two-week test, data will be analyzed to assess its impact on travel times and overall road safety. The City of Roanoke and the Town of Vinton encourage drivers to remain attentive to the temporary traffic pattern.