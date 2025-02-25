Additional Measures in Place to Address Unpaid Taxes

(February 25, 2025) The Roanoke County Treasurer announces the implementation of a new program to collect on tax delinquencies. These efforts will focus on the collection of delinquent personal property taxes.

The Treasurer is working with Taxing Authority Consulting Services, P.C. (TACS), a Virginia law firm that concentrates its practice representing localities and tax collectors. Roanoke County Treasurer Kevin Hutchins stated, “The taxes that are to be turned over to TACS are severely delinquent and the taxpayers have ignored all of our efforts at communications.” The collection fees charged by TACS are paid for by the delinquent taxpayers, pursuant to County ordinance, so the County will pay no fees for their services.

In collecting these accounts, TACS and the Treasurer may pursue all means of collection authorized by law, including placement of liens against wages or other assets, or filing suit in court.

Taxpayers are encouraged to address their delinquencies promptly to avoid additional fees and collection actions. Qualifying accounts that are not paid or addressed within 30 days will be referred to TACS.

Hutchins added, “The important thing to realize is that if everyone pays their fair share, everyone pays less.”

Should citizens have questions, they can call the Treasurer’s Office at (540) 772-2056.