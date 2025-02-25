back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Additional Measures in Place to Address Unpaid Taxes

0

(February 25, 2025) The Roanoke County Treasurer announces the implementation of a  new program to collect on tax delinquencies. These efforts will focus on the collection of  delinquent personal property taxes.

The Treasurer is working with Taxing Authority Consulting Services, P.C. (TACS), a Virginia  law firm that concentrates its practice representing localities and tax collectors. Roanoke  County Treasurer Kevin Hutchins stated, “The taxes that are to be turned over to TACS are  severely delinquent and the taxpayers have ignored all of our efforts at communications.”  The collection fees charged by TACS are paid for by the delinquent taxpayers, pursuant to  County ordinance, so the County will pay no fees for their services.

In collecting these accounts, TACS and the Treasurer may pursue all means of collection  authorized by law, including placement of liens against wages or other assets, or filing suit  in court.

Taxpayers are encouraged to address their delinquencies promptly to avoid additional fees  and collection actions. Qualifying accounts that are not paid or addressed within 30 days  will be referred to TACS.

Hutchins added, “The important thing to realize is that if everyone pays their fair share,  everyone pays less.”

Should citizens have questions, they can call the Treasurer’s Office at (540) 772-2056.

Previous article
Lane Reconfiguration Demonstration on Gus Nicks Blvd.

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Lane Reconfiguration Demonstration on Gus Nicks Blvd.

Community 0
The City of Roanoke and the Town of Vinton...

BOB BROWN: The Empty Self

Columnists 0
John Locke (1632-1704), an English philosopher, Oxford Don, and...

Virginia Tech Agricultural Research and Extension Centers set 2025 field days

Community 0
Each year, Virginia Tech’s 11 Agricultural Research and Extension Centers invite...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.