back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Star City Sustainability Series: Buying Pesticide-Free, Pollinator-Safe Plants

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

March 17, 2025

0

The public is invited to the next Star City Sustainability Series presentation featuring Heather Butler, assistant professor of biology and biology department head at Virginia Western Community College, on Thursday, April 10, from 6-7 p.m., at Clean Valley Council Headquarters.

In her presentation, Ms. Butler will discuss data from a study conducted by the Xerces Society that found plants purchased at many nurseries often come with pesticide residues at levels harmful to native pollinators.

She also will share strategies for:

  • Identifying nurseries that practice pollinator-safe management; and
  • Having conversations with other nurseries about steps they can take to reduce the use of pesticides.

“Learning more about the native plants at our local greenhouse or big box store, when it comes to pesticide application, is important. Protecting the pollinators in our yards and gardens from possible pesticides is achievable through conversations with our local nurseries,” says Courtney Plaster, CVC executive director.

This event is free, and registration is required at https://www.cleanvalley.org/events/star-city-sustainability-series-presents.

CVC Headquarters is inside Heights Community Church at 2014 Memorial Ave., SW, Roanoke 24015. The presentation will be in the Welcome Center.

Previous article
Virginia General Assembly Recap and Veto/Sign Recommendations for Governor Youngkin

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Virginia General Assembly Recap and Veto/Sign Recommendations for Governor Youngkin

Commentary 0
Despite a shortened 2025 General Assembly session due to...

Barboursville Vineyards Wins 2025 Virginia Governor’s Cup for the 2023 Vermentino

Business 0
Governor Glenn Youngkin awarded the 2025 Virginia Governor’s Cup...

FastForward Program Reaches Record Enrollment, Boosts Wages by 50%

Business 0
Virginia’s Community Colleges’ FastForward program, the commonwealth’s premier workforce...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.