Star City Sustainability Series: Buying Pesticide-Free, Pollinator-Safe Plants

The public is invited to the next Star City Sustainability Series presentation featuring Heather Butler, assistant professor of biology and biology department head at Virginia Western Community College, on Thursday, April 10, from 6-7 p.m., at Clean Valley Council Headquarters.

In her presentation, Ms. Butler will discuss data from a study conducted by the Xerces Society that found plants purchased at many nurseries often come with pesticide residues at levels harmful to native pollinators.

She also will share strategies for:

Identifying nurseries that practice pollinator-safe management; and

Having conversations with other nurseries about steps they can take to reduce the use of pesticides.

“Learning more about the native plants at our local greenhouse or big box store, when it comes to pesticide application, is important. Protecting the pollinators in our yards and gardens from possible pesticides is achievable through conversations with our local nurseries,” says Courtney Plaster, CVC executive director.

This event is free, and registration is required at https://www.cleanvalley.org/events/star-city-sustainability-series-presents.

CVC Headquarters is inside Heights Community Church at 2014 Memorial Ave., SW, Roanoke 24015. The presentation will be in the Welcome Center.