Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Sending Five Riders to Pan Am Championships

Track cycling has always been a core part of our DNA — and here in Virginia, we may not have a velodrome, but we do have Franklin County Speedway which serves as our track prep venue. While the roar of stock cars echoes through the Blue Ridge, our athletes are making their own noise on the international stage.

As athletes head into the Pan American Track Championships in Paraguay, we’re proud to have five athletes representing three nations: three from the USA, one from Cuba, and one from Mexico. The team’s foundation was laid at Hellyer Velodrome in Northern California, and it’s exciting to return to those roots with a heavier track focus.

Sofia Arreola, who earned two World Championship silver medals, is finding her track form and focus once again — with her sights set on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. It’s been a challenging road, navigating the instability of the now-defunct Mexican Federation, but after the UCI hosted a Nationals, Pan Am Qualifier, Sofia showed she’s more than ready — winning every race she entered.

On the U.S. side, Emily Ehrlich, Bethany Ingram, and Olivia Cummins have been putting in the work at the Velo Sports Center with the U.S. National Team, fine-tuning their form ahead of Pan Ams. Meanwhile the Cuban sensation, Marlies Mejias is taking a more modest approach to her track return — blending track efforts at Franklin County Speedway in Virginia with a weekend of racing at the Lexus Velodrome.

It’s going to be an exciting championship, especially watching the athletes line up against each other — each one fueled by their own story, their own purpose, and a shared drive for excellence.

“Winning all four races at the Mexican National Pan Am Trials was incredibly meaningful to me. After everything that’s happened with the Federation, I wasn’t sure I’d get the chance to represent my country again. This was a reminder of why I never gave up. I’m proud to show that with focus and support, anything is possible — and I’m more motivated than ever to keep pushing toward LA 2028.

“I’m really looking forward to competing in the Team Pursuit, Points Race, and Madison at the Pan American Championships. Although I won the National title in the Individual Pursuit, it’s scheduled on the same day as the Points Race, which carries more UCI points so I’ll be focusing my efforts there.” — Sofia Arreola

“Racing in LA this past weekend was an awesome experience and great preparation for the upcoming Pan American championships. Olivia and I raced our first madison together (my second ever!) and placed 3rd against some strong teams. We are excited to see what we can do in Paraguay! In the omnium events, a few strong men made the racing fast and interesting.” Commented Bethany Ingram. “I am continuing to learn how to race efficiently and how to navigate the bunch, and this weekend was very helpful for both of those things. It is clear that the track in LA has an amazing, supportive community of riders, and we were grateful to be a part of it!”

“My USAC track racing grant is focused on supporting my training, travel, nutrition, and other expenses as I prepare for major international events. Right now, a big part of that is our preparation here in LA for the Pan American Championships in Asunción, Paraguay, where we are dialing in race strategies for mass start racing, fine-tuning my form, and making sure every detail is covered leading into racing. I’m feeling good and excited for new opportunities the next couple weeks!” Said Olivia Cummins.

“I’m really looking forward to being back on the track and competing at a high level again. It’s been a while, but I feel more motivated than ever. Returning to track racing reignites that fire in me — I’m excited to push myself and see what I can do. I had a great time at the Lexus Velodrome, a big thank you to the Jimenez Palos family for taking care of me and to Danny Summerhill for all the tips!”

— Marlies Mejias