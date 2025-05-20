CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

What Can We Learn From God Resting After He Created The World?

“We should learn from this not to holler about going to bed at night,” says Trevor, 6.

It’s hard to rest when you’re hollering, isn’t it, Trevor?

“God rested because he was finished. We can learn that we can get something finished in a week,” says Jesse Anne, 7.

We should be able to accomplish something worthwhile every week. Because we forget so easily, try keeping a daily journal to track what God is doing in your life.

“His hands were tired because he was doing all this and all that,” says Katherine, 6.

Although God never actually gets tired, his hands certainly were busy. “The heavens tell the glory of God. And the skies announce what his hands have made,” wrote King David (Psalm 19:1 NCV).

When you look in the mirror—yes, even in the morning—you’re looking at God’s handiwork. If that’s too much of a shock, look at the sky, especially at sunrise or sunset.

“After he rested, he ate some breakfast because he was hungry from making the world,” says Jack, 7.

In his third post-resurrection appearance, Jesus fixed breakfast for his disciples (John 21:12). We often look for God in the spectacular. We can easily miss him in the little things.

“God wanted to see how nice he made the world,” says Meagan, 6. I’ve been around enough artists to know they like to admire their work. In this case, the artist created the entire universe.

The Apostle Paul gives us one of the most remarkable comments on God’s creation: “For since the creation of the world, His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse” (Romans 1:20).

No wonder God rested. Look at the beauty of his creation. How can anyone look at the Rocky Mountains, the Grand Canyon, Victoria Falls, or a Maui sunset and doubt the power and majesty of God?

There’s one thing that stops even skeptics in their tracks: beauty. Where does our sense of beauty come from?

We stand in awe of great beauty because it’s in our hearts. We’re created in God’s image. King David wanted to dwell in the house of the Lord “to behold the beauty of the Lord” (Psalm 27:4).

When we behold God’s beauty, we transcend the small worlds we create for ourselves. We’re caught up in something greater.

“God did not rest because he was tired,” says Grace Marie, 11. “God never gets tired. He rested because after he had finished creating the world, he saw what he did, and it was perfect.”

Yes, it was perfect and far more beautiful than what we see now. We forget that this world is suffering from mankind’s fall into sin.

When Jesus walked the earth, he said, “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). As he hung on the cross, he said, “It is finished.”

Think About This: As God rested after he finished creating the universe, the Lord Jesus rested after he bore our sins on the cross. He now sits at the right hand of God in a resurrected body. He came to rescue us from eternal separation from God by offering his resurrected life to those who rest or depend on him alone for their salvation.

Memorize This Truth: “It is finished” (John 19:30).

Ask This Question: Are you resting in God’s finished work on the cross?

================

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God three times a week in a free,email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.