Roanoke City Council Shares the Blame

The Roanoke Star
May 22, 2025

It is very disingenuous, but easy for the city council to blame the previous city manager, who, by the way they hired, for the financial woes of the city. Cowell’s performance was less than desirable.

It is the council’s responsibility to question thoroughly anything that is proposed that has a financial impact on the taxpayer, yet they don’t. It has been less than 2 years since I spoke passionately against Cowell’s proposal to give city management a 2% pay raise, but none to the garbage collectors or street cleaners, or maintenance staff. Not one council member voted against that proposal.

Now the council, or at least Volsin, wants to cry foul. No doubt that the new city manager has inherited a financial quagmire, but even so, the council should stay vigilant in following the money and requiring and asking for documentation for their review, as well as meeting directly with the departments involved.

As our city’s financial crisis, Ms. Sanchez-Jones is in Normandy, France, representing Roanoke for D Day remembrance. REALLY! Who is footing the bill for that, and who approved it? Is there a reporter anywhere in the Roanoke Valley who investigates and shines a light in the dark corners for the benefit of the taxpayer? Apparently not. Last one out, bring the star.

By Suzanne Osborne

