Virginia Celebrates May as Egg Month with Major Donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia

In celebration of May as Virginia Egg Month, Dutt & Wagner and Green Valley Poultry of Abingdon, Virginia generously donated 10,800 eggs to Feeding Southwest Virginia foodbank.

The donation was commemorated during a special event on Tuesday, May 20th, where Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Matthew Lohr, presented the official Governor’s Proclamation declaring May as Egg Month in the Commonwealth. The proclamation recognizes the vital role of Virginia’s egg producers in providing nutritious food and supporting the state’s agricultural economy.

To further commemorate the occasion, the First Lady of Virginia prepared a special video celebrating Egg Month and recognized the impactful donation from Dutt & Wagner.

Jim Atwell from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Jacob Akin from Feeding Southwest Virginia were present at the event, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing food insecurity. Additionally, the Virginia Egg Council provided 200 recipe cards and spatulas to encourage families to incorporate eggs into healthy meals.

“We are proud to support Feeding Southwest Virginia and help ensure families have access to high-quality protein,” said Lake Wagner from Dutt & Wagner. “Egg Month is a perfect time to celebrate the nutritional value of eggs and the hard work and dedication of the farmers who produce them.”

Feeding Southwest Virginia expressed deep gratitude for the donation, noting that the eggs will help provide essential nutrition to thousands of individuals and families across the region.