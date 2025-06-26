back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Miyares Slams Fairfax County for Denying Tax Relief to Disabled Veteran

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

June 26, 2025

0

Yesterday, Attorney General Jason Miyares filed an amicus brief in Sopko v. Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, defending the constitutional rights of disabled veterans in Virginia after Fairfax County refused to honor property tax exemptions promised to them under the Virginia Constitution.

“Fairfax County is trying to rewrite the rules, citing failed legislation and exploiting legal loopholes to deny a disabled veteran what the Constitution guarantees,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “The law is not only clear—it is binding. Bureaucratic red tape should never be weaponized to deny a disabled veteran the benefits he bled for. Mr. Sopko defended our constitutional rights, and now I will ensure the Commonwealth of Virginia defends his.”

In 2010, Virginians overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment granting real property tax exemptions to veterans with a 100% service-connected, permanent, and total disability. The General Assembly followed by passing implementing legislation that clearly entitles qualifying veterans to refunds of property taxes dating back to January 1, 2011.

John P. Sopko, a decorated veteran with a disability rating dating back to 1972, has been denied these benefits by Fairfax County. The brief argues that Fairfax the County’s attempt to deny refunds based on unrelated general tax statutes ignores the plain language of Virginia’s Constitution and implementing laws. It also rejects the idea that failed legislation—bills that never became law—should carry any weight in court.

The case will be heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court on June 30, 2025.

Previous article
One is Enough: End the Front License Plate Requirement in Virginia

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

One is Enough: End the Front License Plate Requirement in Virginia

Commentary 0
The Commonwealth of Virginia currently mandates that most passenger...

Virginia Workforce Program Named Nation’s Best, Says Youngkin

Business 0
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Virginia is ranked...

Checking Out America’s Biggest Casino in Oklahoma – Winstar Casino & Resort

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Who would have thought that America’s biggest casino isn’t...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.