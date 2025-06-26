City of Roanoke Breaks Ground on Gainsboro Road Streetscape Project

What does it take to transform a street into a destination? For Gainsboro Road, it starts with community voices, thoughtful design, and a shared vision of safety and pride. This summer, that vision begins to take shape as construction kicks off on the highly anticipated Gainsboro Road Streetscape Project.

Beginning Monday, June 30, this $2.2 million project—funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars—will upgrade the corridor from Salem Avenue to Orange Avenue. Improvements include pedestrian signals, high-visibility crosswalks, curb extensions, ADA-compliant access, a mobility track for cyclists and scooters, and new on-street parking.

The project reflects valuable input from area neighbors and businesses, ensuring the design meets local needs while supporting nearby destinations like the Gainsboro YMCA, Washington Park Pool, and the Roanoke River Greenway.

An enhanced pedestrian and bicycle detection system was recently installed at Orange Avenue, adding to the safety improvements already underway.

Gainsboro Road will remain open throughout the duration of the project, though lane closures and delays are possible during construction. The project will be completed in phases, with contractor EC Pace leading construction through spring 2026.