back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

City of Roanoke Breaks Ground on Gainsboro Road Streetscape Project

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

June 26, 2025

0

What does it take to transform a street into a destination? For Gainsboro Road, it starts with community voices, thoughtful design, and a shared vision of safety and pride. This summer, that vision begins to take shape as construction kicks off on the highly anticipated Gainsboro Road Streetscape Project.

Beginning Monday, June 30, this $2.2 million project—funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars—will upgrade the corridor from Salem Avenue to Orange Avenue. Improvements include pedestrian signals, high-visibility crosswalks, curb extensions, ADA-compliant access, a mobility track for cyclists and scooters, and new on-street parking.

The project reflects valuable input from area neighbors and businesses, ensuring the design meets local needs while supporting nearby destinations like the Gainsboro YMCA, Washington Park Pool, and the Roanoke River Greenway.

An enhanced pedestrian and bicycle detection system was recently installed at Orange Avenue, adding to the safety improvements already underway.

Gainsboro Road will remain open throughout the duration of the project, though lane closures and delays are possible during construction. The project will be completed in phases, with contractor EC Pace leading construction through spring 2026.

Previous article
Miyares Slams Fairfax County for Denying Tax Relief to Disabled Veteran
Next article
Virginia Announces Record $223 Million for Soil and Water Conservation

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

A surprising ally in the fight against the spotted lanternfly: Ants

News 0
Virginia may have a new ally in the fight...

Youngkin Signs Bill to Provide Transportation Flexibility for Rural School Districts

News 0
Yesterday, Governor Youngkin signed HB 2720, patroned by Delegate...

ROBERT L. MARONIC: Israel’s Second Sum Of All Fears

Columnists 0
I first heard about a dirty bomb in early...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.