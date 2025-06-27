Virginia Announces Record $223 Million for Soil and Water Conservation

The Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost-Share (VACS) program has been allocated $223 million in cost-share funding for FY 2026, the highest level of investment in the program’s history.

The funding is a $16 million increase over FY 2025 and marks the fourth straight year of record funding.

The VACS program provides Virginia’s farmers with financial and technical assistance to implement conservation practices that protect water quality, improve soil health and support the long-term sustainability of agricultural operations across the commonwealth.

“This unprecedented funding underscores Virginia’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship and agricultural resilience,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Stefanie Taillon. “Investing in voluntary conservation practices is one of the most effective ways we can protect our waterways, support farmers and meet our Chesapeake Bay restoration goals.”

Administered by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) in partnership with Virginia’s 47 Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), the VACS program helps farmers offset the cost of implementing a wide range of best management practices, including cover cropping, nutrient management, livestock stream exclusion and rotational grazing. Farmers can receive up to $300,000 in state cost-share reimbursement for over 60 best management practices.

“We are empowering farmers like never before to be part of the solution to Virginia’s conservation challenges,” said DCR Director Matt Wells. “This investment will strengthen our natural resource protection efforts while also supporting the economic vitality of Virginia’s agricultural communities.”

Virginia’s SWCDs work directly with farmers to distribute cost-share funding from the VACS program and provide technical assistance for its implementation.

“Virginia’s soil and water conservation districts are ready to engage with producers, deliver technical support, and ensure that these funds translate into tangible improvements on the ground,” said Dr. Kendall Tyree, executive director of the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Districts. “We applaud the governor and the General Assembly for their historic support of voluntary conservation initiatives and look forward to supporting Virginia’s agricultural community through our district offices.”

Farmers interested in applying for funding should contact their local SWCDs. A map of local conservation districts and contact information can be found here: https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/swcds.

The 2026 fiscal year begins July 1, 2025.