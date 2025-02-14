Stay Warm Today: Community Support Centers Open

Following this past week’s inclement weather and cold temperatures, the City of Roanoke reminds residents of available Community Support Centers for those seeking warmth:

The Salvation Army : Open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

: Open from The Hope Center: Open from 11 AM to 9 PM

For more resources and locations near you, visit: Community Resources Map

Additionally, all Roanoke Public Library branches are open during regular hours, providing a comfortable space to warm up, find a great book, or enjoy a favorite movie.

Please stay safe and take care during these cold conditions.