back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Stay Warm Today: Community Support Centers Open

0

Following this past week’s inclement weather and cold temperatures, the City of Roanoke reminds residents of available Community Support Centers for those seeking warmth:

  • The Salvation Army: Open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
  • The Hope Center: Open from 11 AM to 9 PM

For more resources and locations near you, visit: Community Resources Map

Additionally, all Roanoke Public Library branches are open during regular hours, providing a comfortable space to warm up, find a great book, or enjoy a favorite movie.

Please stay safe and take care during these cold conditions.

Previous article
Northern Virginia Master Gardeners recognized for youth education programs

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Northern Virginia Master Gardeners recognized for youth education programs

Community 0
Extension Master Gardeners received the 2024 Governor’s Volunteerism and...

Governor Glenn Youngkin Spearheads Virginia’s Storm Response and Public Safety Preparedness

News 0
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin is continuing the efforts...

Best Online Casinos in Australia – Top Aussie Online Casino Websites for 2025

Arts / Events Etc. 0
What makes the best online casinos in Australia stand...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.