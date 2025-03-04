Backpack Run Returns to Green Hill Park for Its 12th Year

back to top
The Roanoke Star
March 4, 2025

ROANOKE – The Backpack Run, presented by the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation is back for the 12th year!

This year’s Backpack Run offers both in-person and virtual races for the 5K and 10K.

Both in-person races will take place on March 22 at Green Hill Park and start at 9 a.m.

Runners are invited to accept the Backpack Challenge! Participate in both race events (5K and 10K) to earn both individual finisher medals and a third exclusive custom Backpack Challenge medal/item.

Challenge runners may participate in both events in-person or virtually.

Registration fees for the 5K are $20-$35. Fees for the 10K are $35-$55.  The Backpack Challenge (5K and 10K) is $50-$75. Prices vary depending on age (student or adult) and team participation.

You can register at www.rcps.us/backpackrun.

Proceeds go to support the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, a 501©3 non-profit organization that, since 1991, has provided more than $1.6 million in support including grants for teachers and scholarships for students in Roanoke County.

Virginia Tech Rescue Squad receives first place, MERIT status at national conference

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Virginia Tech Rescue Squad receives first place, MERIT status at national conference

Thirteen members with the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad attended the 32nd...

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Hosts 12th Annual Brain School

The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC is back...

Hollins Celebrate First-Ever National Women's Colleges and Universities Day,

(March 3, 2025, Roanoke, Va.): In March 2024, Congress...

