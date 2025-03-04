Backpack Run Returns to Green Hill Park for Its 12th Year

ROANOKE – The Backpack Run, presented by the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation is back for the 12th year!

This year’s Backpack Run offers both in-person and virtual races for the 5K and 10K.

Both in-person races will take place on March 22 at Green Hill Park and start at 9 a.m.

Runners are invited to accept the Backpack Challenge! Participate in both race events (5K and 10K) to earn both individual finisher medals and a third exclusive custom Backpack Challenge medal/item.

Challenge runners may participate in both events in-person or virtually.

Registration fees for the 5K are $20-$35. Fees for the 10K are $35-$55. The Backpack Challenge (5K and 10K) is $50-$75. Prices vary depending on age (student or adult) and team participation.

You can register at www.rcps.us/backpackrun.

Proceeds go to support the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, a 501©3 non-profit organization that, since 1991, has provided more than $1.6 million in support including grants for teachers and scholarships for students in Roanoke County.