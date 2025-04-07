VADOC Supports Crime Victims

Richmond — Every April, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) commemorates crime victims using thoughtful and creative strategies to raise awareness about the impact of crime on our communities. The VADOC Victim Services Unit collaborates across the agency and with community partners to provide information and training, trauma-informed services, and resources to assist crime victims while educating inmates and supervisees about the physical, emotional, financial, and spiritual impacts that crime has on victims.

To commemorate crime victims in 2025, the VADOC and its partners have organized some exciting events. We encourage you to join us!

Statewide – Support the Color ME Aware Campaign (No registration required!)

Join VADOC in commemorating different crime types throughout National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Staff from across Virginia will join together in wearing a different color each day and submitting awareness photos to be shared on our social media pages with the hashtag #ColorMEAware.

Monday 4/7: Wear RED for DUI Awareness

Tuesday 4/8: Wear PURPLE for Domestic/Intimate Partner Violence Awareness

Wednesday 4/9: Wear GREEN for Assault/Gun Violence Awareness

Thursday 4/10: Wear BLUE for Child Abuse Awareness

Friday 4/11: Wear RED and BLACK for Homicide Awareness

Join us in this fun, engaging way to show support for the crime victims and survivors in our communities, and check out VADOC social media for additional facts, statistics, and resources.

Radford 5K SOS Fun Run/Walk (Register)

(Saturday, April 12 at Bisset Park, 49 Berkley Williams Dr., Radford, VA 24141)

This year, we’re celebrating the 5th Annual Radford 5K SOS Fun Run/Walk. Join us at Bisset Park in the heart of the New River Valley in Radford. Crime victim and community resource vendors will be present starting at 10 am on Saturday, April 12. The run will begin at 11 am. Learn more about the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley,Radford/Floyd Victim Witness Program, and many other service providers. Those who are unable to attend in person can join virtually to show support of crime victims by registering online.

Virtual Lunch & Learn Series (Register HERE and HERE)

VADOC has two exciting Lunch & Learn opportunities this April.

To commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month, on April 21st at 12 pm, we’ll dive into the impactful work of ACTS – Action in Community Through Services. ACTS offers various services in the greater Prince William area, including the Hunger Prevention Center, utility assistance, permanent housing, and domestic violence and sexual assault services, such as court and hospital accompaniment. They have a 24-hour anonymous crisis line, and they educate the community on these issues by fostering hope, providing relief, and promoting self-sufficiency for neighbors in crisis. Ultimately, they envision creating a community where no one goes without or suffers alone. Register HERE!

To commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month, on April 29th at 12 pm, join us for an informative session featuring Children’s Trust and their Child Advocacy Center (CAC) program. With over 40 years of success, Children’s Trust has locations in Roanoke, Bedford, Christiansburg, and Woodlawn, working to prevent and reduce the occurrence and trauma of child abuse and neglect. This event will highlight their comprehensive services, including prevention programs like Speak Up Be Safe®, Stewards of Children®, and Healthy Families®, as well as support services during investigations and legal proceedings through their CACs and Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program. Learn how Children’s Trust is making a difference in the lives of children and families, and how you can contribute to the cause. Register HERE!